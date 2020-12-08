FOX Sports Florida Announces Orlando Magic Television Schedule for Start of 2020-21 Season

ORLANDO – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, announced today the network will produce and televise all 37 regular season Magic games as part of the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season. The network will also provide Magic fans with a first look at the team with plans to televise two preseason games vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 19.

Opening night coverage begins live from Amway Center on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. with a special one-hour edition of the “Magic Live” pregame show. The hour-long broadcast leads right up to tip-off at 7 p.m. as the Magic open the season vs. the Miami HEAT. All broadcasts throughout the season will feature half-hour “Magic Live” pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage from site.

Play-by-play announcer David Steele returns for his 31st season as the voice of the Magic, while former Magic player Jeff Turner returns as color analyst to provide viewers with expert commentary throughout the season. This season marks eight years calling games together for the Steele-Turner pairing. Dante Marchitelli will be back as host of “Magic Live” and lead in-game reporter. Former Magic Head Coach Brian Hill and former Magic forward Quentin Richardson round out the broadcast team as pregame, postgame and halftime analysts. Paige Sterner, FOX Sports Florida’s digital reporter, will be back for her second season covering the team and providing behind-the-scenes access to the broadcast on social media.

Amway Center will serve as FOX Sports Florida’s remote broadcast hub for road games with Steele, Turner and co. calling away games remotely to start the season. “Magic Live” will also originate from Amway Center for home and away games.

The popular “Inside the Magic” series returns and will feature player profiles and episodes offering behind-the-scenes access to other aspects of the team and its operations -- all designed to bring the fans closer to their favorite team. Episodes will be announced ahead of their premiere dates.

Every Magic game televised on FOX Sports Florida will be available once again on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of the Sinclair Regional Sports Networks’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.