Fox Sports Florida Announces Orlando Magic Classic Wins Replays

ORLANDO - Ever wanted to relive the first game played in the Orlando Magic’s 31-year history? Ever wanted to watch the night when Shaquille O’Neal made his debut in Magic pinstripes? Or get the goosebumps on your skin once again when Nick Anderson helped to steal the ball from Michael Jordan in the 1995 NBA playoffs?

Fox Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of Magic Basketball, is going to give fans several opportunities to stroll down memory lane and watch – or re-watch in the case of many fans – some of the most significant games in franchise history.

Starting on Saturday, Fox Sports Florida will replay nine different Magic classic games over the next two weeks. The series of classic games begins on Saturday at 8 p.m. when Fox Sports Florida will show Orlando’s first-ever NBA game from Oct. 13, 1989 when the Magic toppled the defending champion Detroit Pistons 118-109 in a preseason game before a stirring, sellout crowd at Orlando Arena.

Fox Sports Florida is bringing basketball back to Magic fans in light of the 2019-20 season being suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe. At the time of the stoppage, the Magic (30-35) were riding a three-game winning streak and had started playing its best basketball of the season while winning six of nine games.

In place of seeing this season’s Magic squad, Fox Sports Florida will be showing a host of memorable games in franchise history.

On Tuesday (April 21), Fox Sports Florida will show the Magic’s second-ever regular-season game – an eight-point Magic victory over Patrick Ewing and the New York Knicks. That night, Orlando got big performances from Reggie Theus (24 points), Jerry Reynolds (19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists) and Scott Skiles (13 points and eight assists) to overcome Ewing (29 points and eight rebounds).

On April 23 and 25, Fox Sports Florida will re-air a couple of games where the Magic toppled two of the greatest superstars from the 1980s. First, the network will show the game from Dec. 10, 1989 when Terry Catledge scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and the Magic used a 35-18 fourth quarter to rally for a 108-103 defeat of Magic Johnson’s Lakers. Johnson had 14 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals that night, but he connected on just three of 16 shots.

Secondly, Fox Sports Florida will show the game from Dec. 20, 1989 when Otis Smith came off the bench and capped a brilliant 28-point night with the game-winning shot to defeat Jordan’s Bulls. That night, Orlando won despite Jordan making 20 of 37 shots and scoring 52 point to go with his seven assists.

On April 25 comes one of the most anticipated nights in Magic history when O’Neal played in an NBA game for the first time in an Orlando uniform. The then-325-pound O’Neal didn’t disappoint, contributing 12 points, 18 rebounds (five offensive) and three blocked shots as Orlando whipped Miami 110-100 in his first official NBA game.

Then, on April 28 (Game 1), April 30 (3) and May 2 (Games 5 and 6), Fox Sports Florida will take Magic fans back to the 1995 NBA playoffs when Orlando stunned Jordan and the Bulls to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. Orlando ultimately defeated Jordan – wearing No. 45 at the time following his return to the NBA from a stint in Minor League baseball – 4-2 in the series.

Game 1 of that series is one of the most defining moments in Magic history because of the stirring fashion in which it ended. With Orlando trailing 91-90 with 18 seconds to play, Jordan attempted to bring the ball up court against Anderson only to have the ball briefly poked away in the back court. After spinning away from Anderson, Jordan looked to his left just as Anderson came up on his right and the Magic forward batted the ball away from Jordan and to Penny Hardaway. From there, Hardaway – a Magic Fall of Famer just like Anderson – scooped up what would be his fifth steal of the game, spun away from a flailing Jordan and delivered a perfect bounce pass to Horace Grant for the game-winning dunk with 6.2 seconds to play. In the final seconds, Jordan had another chance to win the game, but rather than attempt a free throw line jumper over Anderson and Donald Royal, he fired a pass that was behind a cutting Scottie Pippen for a turnover.

After Chicago tied the series at 1-1 behind Jordan’s 38 points, the Magic went into the United Center and stunned the Bulls 110-101 in Game 3 behind O’Neal’s 28-point, 10-rebound and three-block night.

The Magic also won Game 5 (103-95 in Orlando) and Game 6 (108-102 in Chicago) to close out the Bulls and set up an epic Eastern Conference showdown against the Indiana Pacers.

Grant, who had left the Bulls to sign a free-agent deal with the Magic, proved to be the difference late in the series. He made 10 of 13 shots and had a team-high 24 points in Orlando’s Game 5 win. In Game 6, O’Neal carved up Chicago inside for 27 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals while Dennis Scott (21 points and four 3-pointers), Hardaway (21 points, seven assists and four 3-pointers) and Anderson (18 points and four 3-pointers) repeatedly burned the Bulls from the perimeter. That night, Grant (six points, six rebounds and three assists) got the last laugh as Magic players lifted the former Bull onto their shoulders and triumphantly carried him off the court.

