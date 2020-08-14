FOX Sports Florida Announces 2020 NBA Playoffs First Round Broadcast Schedule

ORLANDO - FOX Sports Florida announced the local television schedule for the Orlando Magic’s first-round playoff series versus the Milwaukee Bucks, beginning with Game 1 on Tuesday, Aug 18. All broadcasts will feature half-hour “Magic Live” pregame shows, along with extended postgame coverage.

Amway Center will serve as FOX Sports Florida’s remote broadcast hub with play-by-play announcer David Steele and color analyst Jeff Turner on the call. The “Magic Live” pregame, postgame and halftime show will also originate from Amway Center with host Dante Marchitelli and former Magic Head Coach Brian Hill.

Every Magic game televised on FOX Sports Florida will be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of the Sinclair Regional Sports Networks’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.

"Magic Live" pregame show will start 30 minutes prior to each game's start time, which are listed below.

Game 1 – Tuesday, August 18 @ Milwaukee at The Field House, 1:30 p.m. ET (FOX Sports Florida)

Game 2 – Thursday, August 20 @ Milwaukee at The Field House, 6 p.m. ET (FOX Sports Florida)

Game 3 – Saturday, August 22 @ Orlando at The Field House, 1 p.m. ET (FOX Sports Florida)

Game 4 – Monday, August 24 @ Orlando at The Field House, 1:30 p.m. ET (FOX Sports Florida)

Game 5* – Wednesday, August 26 @ Milwaukee, TBA (TBA)

Game 6* – Friday, August 28 @ Orlando, TBA (TBA)

Game 7* – Sunday, August 30 @ Milwaukee, TBA (TBA)

* If necessary

Follow @FOXSportsMagic and @FOXSportsFL on Twitter for live coverage and broadcast updates on the NBA Playoffs, and visit www.FOXSportsFlorida.com for channel listings and exclusive Magic coverage.