Fournier Remains Confident Heading Into Critical Game 4

ORLANDO – No Orlando Magic player was more outwardly excited about the prospect of playing before a raucous, sellout crowd at the Amway Center on Friday night than guard Evan Fournier, a veteran of four painful rebuilding seasons and someone eager to bring NBA excitement back to Central Florida.

So, when Fournier didn’t play well on Friday and looked on almost helplessly as the Magic fell 98-93 to the Toronto Raptors in Game 3, no one felt worse that the fiery French guard who plays the game with great passion. In his hours of reflection, Fournier even wonders if his wanting to win so badly adversely affected his performance 48 hours ago.

``That’s part of it, and it might even be why I played so poorly (Friday) night,’’ Fournier said of wanting to deliver a home playoff win for Magic fans. ``I mean the Amway was rocking and that was really fun. Hopefully, it will be the same (Sunday for Game 4).’’

Assuredly, no one is more ready for tonight’s Game 4 to start than Fournier, who has talked for years of wanting to be a driving force on a Magic team that made a deep run in the playoffs. For that dream to remain alive, the Magic know that they need to win tonight to avoid having to head back to Toronto in a 3-1 hole tonight.

Seventh-seeded Orlando stunned second-seeded Toronto last Saturday by winning Game 1 in stirring fashion, but it has since dropped Games 2 and 3 to fall behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven, first-round series. The magic are well aware of what’s on the line tonight and they are promising to pour everything they have into tonight’s game in hopes of knotting things up at 2-2.

``I feel like we should win this game at home,’’ point guard D.J. Augustin said. ``With home court, we play well at home, so I feel like we should win; I’m not going to say that we have to because there are more games to play. But we should win (tonight). Like I’ve said, we feel like we’re just as good as they are. If we do the right things and do what we need to do, we should win that game (tonight).’’

Magic coach Steve Clifford pointed out to his team late Friday night, before Saturday’s film session and again at Sunday’s walk-through that Orlando is 3-4 against Toronto when combining the regular season and the postseason. Also, the Magic have defeated the Raptors twice in Toronto and once in Orlando, strengthening their belief heading into this critical Game 4.

``We’ve won twice up there, we’ve won once here and there’s no question that there’s nothing more important than having a belief that you’ll get the right result if you play well,’’ said Clifford, who continued to point out that limiting turnovers and making good decisions at the rim will be big keys tonight for the Magic.

Added forward Jonathan Isaac, who had 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals on Friday: ``We’ve proven that we can beat this team in the regular season and the postseason, so I don’t think we need to talk much about a belief that we can do it because we know we can do it. We’ve just got to come to this game ready, make our adjustments and then play better.’’

Much of the talk after Friday’s Game 3 was about the intensity and raw noise generated by a Magic fan base that unleashed seven years of waiting for a playoff game to come. What proved to be the second-largest crowd to ever see an NBA game in Orlando – 19,367 fans – even had an impact on the Raptors.

``It was loud in there,’’

Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. ``There was one time out where (Raptors players) couldn’t really hear me and I was trying to write what I wanted them to do and they were like, `We can’t hear you and we can’t read your writing.’ So, I was like, `All right, defense, on three.’’’

Fournier would like nothing more than to delight the home crowd at the Amway Center in tonight’s Game 4. For years, he and long-time Magic center Nikola Vucevic talked about what it would be like to bring playoff excitement back to Orlando again. There was plenty of excitement on Friday, but a letdown came after the Magic lost the potential swing game. A 6 ½-minute scoreless stretch in the third quarter and an inability to corral a couple key rebounds late played big roles in that defeat.

For Fournier, his disappointment centered largely around his shooting woes in the game. He missed his first nine attempts from the floor and finished one of 12 overall and one of eight from 3-point range. Though disappointed, Fournier said he will head into tonight’s game filled with confidence. He is hopeful that he and his team can play well and give Magic fans a reason to fill the Amway Center with joyous noise.

``Not all of (the shots taken in Game 3), no (he didn’t like them) because some were forced and some were open, and that’s what I mean little goals,’’ Fournier said of his shot selection on Friday. ``Just take what the defense gives me, be better and be more efficient.

``It’s not the first that it’s happened, and I still have the confidence from my teammates and coaches, so I’m not really worried,’’ Fournier added. ``They know it’s going to happen for me, and they know I’m going to play better. They didn’t really say anything; it was all about how we can beat Toronto in Game 4.’’

