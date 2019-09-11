Fournier, France Shock USA to Advance at World Cup

Before Wednesday’s FIBA World Cup quarterfinal game against France, the U.S. had won 58 straight international tournament games with NBA players.

That streak is now over, as France’s own collection of NBA talent, notably the Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier, the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and the New York Knicks' Frank Ntilikina, helped the French pull off the shocking upset, winning 89-79 to advance to the next round.

The last time the USA lost with NBA players in a tournament was in 2006 during the World Cup, then known as the World Championship, when Greece defeated the Americans in the semifinals of that competition. Prior to the start of this year's World Cup, the U.S. lost an exhibition game to Australia.

Fournier, who has been spectacular throughout this competition, posted 22 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

France, which ended the game on an 18-3 run, took a two-point advantage when the 6-foot-7, 205-pounder converted on a driving layup with 3:23 remaining. He also had a pair of crucial assists on France’s ensuing two possessions.

The U.S., which trailed by 10 in the third quarter before storming back behind strong play from the Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell, led by seven with just under eight minutes left in the final frame. However, the Americans missed six straight shots subsequently and 10 of their final 11 attempts.

They also struggled from the free throw line down the stretch. Marcus Smart missed four foul shots in the fourth, while Kemba Walker, who finished with just 10 points, missed two at the line.

Aside from making a huge impact on the defensive side, where he blocked three shots, Gobert made his presence felt on the offensive end, too, tallying 21 points and grabbing seven offensive rebounds.

Not only did the French keep their hopes alive of winning the gold for the first time in a FIBA World Cup tournament, they have also now qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo thanks to Australia defeating Czech Republic in the final quarterfinal game.

Despite their loss against France, the Americans already qualified for the Olympics by finishing among the top two in their region. The countries that have already secured their spots are the USA, Argentina, Spain, France, Australia, Nigeria, Iran and Japan. USA, hoping to now finish no worse than fifth in this year's World Cup, will play Serbia in the consolation bracket on Thursday. France will square off against Argentina and Spain will take on Australia in the two semifinal matchups.

Fournier, who is averaging 21.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in this tournament while shooting nearly 45 percent from beyond the arc, has been one of the World Cup’s top performers. He currently ranks fourth in scoring, second among NBA players behind Australia’s Patty Mills, who is averaging 22.2 points per game.