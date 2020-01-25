Fournier Continues to Light It Up on Offense

ORLANDO – Evan Fournier scored 20 points or more 19 times all of last season.

Already this year – 45 games in – the 27-year-old has erupted for at least 20 points the same number of times.

That includes his 30-point effort against the Boston Celtics on Friday night at Amway Center. It was the fourth time this season he has hit or eclipsed 30 points. His season high is 32, posted against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 1.

Fournier, now in his eighth NBA season and sixth with the Orlando Magic, is having the best season of his career. With a career-high average of 19.2 points on 47.5 percent shooting overall and 41 percent from 3-point range, the 6-foot-7 Frenchman is a deserving Eastern Conference All-Star candidate.

Unlike last year when he struggled with his shot, Fournier has been very efficient this season. He’s particularly been red-hot from the 3-point corners. From the left side, he’s shooting 57 percent and from the right 50 percent.

His perimeter shooting, in general, has been on point. Among all players who have attempted at least 100 shots from 20 to 24 feet out, Fournier ranks No. 1 in percentage from this range (53 percent).

The Magic veteran has also been one of the NBA’s best pick-and-roll scorers. Entering Friday’s action, he had totaled 268 points out of the pick-and-roll, which ranks in the top 25 in the league.