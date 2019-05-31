Fernando, Kabengele and Reid Among Players to Work Out for Magic on Friday

ORLANDO - If they decide to select a big man with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Magic will likely have some intriguing options available for them to consider.

That’s because several of the top power forwards and centers in this draft are projected to be middle to late first round picks.

Three of them – Maryland’s Bruno Fernando, Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabengele and LSU’s Naz Reid – were at Amway Center on Friday for a pre-draft workout.

Fernando, who hails from Luanda, Angola, played at Florida’s Montverde Academy and IMG Academy before spending two years at Maryland, where he was named to the First-Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive Team this past season.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder, a Magic fan while attending Montverde, shot up mock draft boards early on in his sophomore year with the Terrapins, with whom he averaged 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 2018-19.

His strengths are fairly straightforward. He’s an explosive athlete with excellent hands and supreme strength. Like most big men fresh out of college, though, Fernando is still raw. If he can learn to make better decisions, cut down on turnovers, add some range to his jumper and be more disciplined on defense, the sky’s the limit for the 20-year-old.

“I think I bring a lot of things, I think the main thing I would say is probably my personality and my character, which with it comes my energy and passion and love for the game,” he said. “And I feel like my basketball skills, everything else I have is going to translate to the next level right away.”

“This is an organization (Magic) that just for me to be around here and see the games and see the environment and everything like that, for me to be able to come in and wear the uniform it would definitely be a dream come true to get to represent this organization and just get to play in front of the fans and everything,” added Fernando, who stated he attended between 20 and 25 Magic games when he was living in the area.

Kabengele shares some of the same qualities as Fernando, even though he wasn’t a big-time recruit out of high school. The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder made significant progress this past year while coming off the bench for the Seminoles, especially on the offensive end where he’s become more versatile.

The 21-year-old, who is originally from Burlington, Canada, thrived in the NCAA Tournament, posting 21 points and 10 rebounds against Vermont in FSU’s opening game and then 22 points and seven boards in a Round of 32 win over Murray State.

“I think with the combination of my size, my ability to shoot the ball in different areas, my offensive rebounding and rebounding in general, I feel like that could be essential for a team for success,” said the 2018-19 ACC Sixth Man of the Year.

Reid, meanwhile, is a different kind of big. Compared to Fernando and Kabengele, the 19-year-old from Asbury Park, New Jersey is more polished on the offensive end. He has very good footwork for a player who is 6-foot-10 and slightly under 250 pounds, as he showed at LSU that he can score in a variety of ways. He even has range on his jumper, making 28 of his 84 3-point attempts in college.

Although he’s not known for his defense, it’s an area Reid, Isaiah Briscoe’s high school teammate at Roselle Catholic when the former Magic point guard was a senior and he was a freshman, is working hard to improve in. Like the others he worked out with on Amway Center’s practice court, the 2018 McDonald’s High School All-American was impressed with the Magic and feels he would fit in well.

“They all care about one another and they all go really hard about team and brotherhood and that’s something I’d like to be a part of,” he said. “I was part of that at LSU and in (my) high school years. That’s something I live for.”

All three have been getting advice and encouragement from Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, a mutual friend, during the pre-draft process.

“Going through this whole process I’ve been just picking his brain,” said Kabengele, who red-shirted at Florida State the year Isaac was a freshman there. “A guy of his caliber he’s kind of seen it all, he’s been through it all -- the combine, the travel and stuff. So, I asked him -- especially during this whole process of what to expect -- what should I eat, what should I look out for. When it comes to off the court, my body behavior, body language. Just picking his brain has helped me a lot through this process."

Others who worked out for the Magic on Friday included Tennessee point guard Jordan Bone, Houston point guard Corey Davis Jr. and Michigan State forward Nick Ward.