Excitement Continues to Grow for Upcoming Orlando Wine Festival & Auction

ORLANDO – Last year’s inaugural Orlando Wine Festival and Auction was an enormous success, raising over $900,000 for at-risk children in Central Florida.

Even more exciting is that Round 2 of this event, scheduled for March 13-15 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, has a good chance of helping even more kids in the area reach their full potential.

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is confident about that happening after attending Tuesday’s Wine Auction Preview Reception at Fields Motorcars Orlando, where the Magic and Magellan Jets, the sponsor of the event’s live auction, revealed some of the unique packages guests will be able to bid on.

An Aspen retreat, a harvest experience at Rudd Estate and a variety of sports packages, including one that includes tickets to next year’s Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia and another to the Super Bowl in Tampa, are just a few of them.

“It’s amazing giving back,” Ross said. “It’s meaningful. I’m just trying to show the same support that people are showing us.”

The Magic share a strong bond with many other organizations, like Magellan Jets, largely because of the commitment they each have for the community. All that support and participation from the Magic’s biggest sponsors is helping generate more exposure to the Wine Festival and Auction, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation’s (OMYF) signature event.

John Amato, Magellan Jets’ Vice President of Aviation Consulting, is honored to work side by side with the Magic on the Wine Festival and Auction, which in addition to the auction will feature exclusive vintner dinners, an outdoor festival with live music, local and celebrity chefs, wineries, food pavilions, and guest appearances from the Magic’s coaches and players.

“The great thing about the event is the cause, first and foremost,” Amato said. “I love the fact that between the Magic and the DeVos family, they are doing such a great thing for the community. Our connection to Orlando runs very deep. And for us, who better to partner with than an organization that shares the same ideals, the same corporate core values as we do and that was evident from the very first meeting we had with them.”

Last month, the Magic gave away over $1 million to a combined 16 nonprofit organizations throughout the region. It was the 12th time in franchise history that at least $1 million was distributed through the OMYF since inception. In addition to the OMYF All-Star team announcement, which took place on Jan. 22 at Amway Center, the organizations that received the grant money were honored during the Magic’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder that same day. After an extensive five-phase process, which began in April of 2019, the beneficiaries were approved by the OMYF Board.

The DeVos family’s investment in the OMYF covers all administrative costs which allows for 100 percent of all donations to go directly to the foundation to benefit children and families in need throughout Central Florida each year. The OMYF raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the upcoming Orlando Wine Festival and Auction.