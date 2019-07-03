2019 Summer League: Erik McCree's Strengths

Erik McCree, who went to West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida, will be one of the few players on the Orlando Magic’s Summer League team with NBA experience. He was one of the Utah Jazz’s two-way players in 2017-18, appearing in four games for the parent club that season.

At 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, McCree is a really good isolation scorer. He’s very patient and methodical when he goes to work one-on-one, using his size, strength and skill to create for himself. In the G League, which is where he was before signing with a pro team in Italy, the now 25-year-old was excellent in the mid-range, making 50 percent of his attempts from 15 to 19 feet out.

The lefty is also a really good spot-up 3-point shooter. In the G League with both Sioux Falls and Salt Lake City combined, McCree shot 38.4 percent from beyond the arc – 52 percent from the 3-point left corner, his sweet spot. Sixty of the 71 threes he made that year came assisted, suggesting he’s better catching and shooting rather than pulling up off the dribble from downtown.

Not much of a surprise considering he played for the Jazz, always a hard-nosed team, McCree doesn’t mind playing physical. While at Louisiana Tech, which is where he transferred to after playing one season at Murray State, he averaged five free throw attempts per game in each of his final two college seasons.

