D.J. Augustin Hopes to Return Tonight Against Mavs

ORLANDO – Out more than a month with ``bone irritation’’ in his left knee and someone who openly despises missing games, Orlando Magic point guard D.J. Augustin feared for the worst on the final play of practice on Thursday – the day before he was set to make his return to game action.

``I rolled my right ankle and I was like, `Damn, not this,’’’ Augustin recalled on Friday morning. ``I had just come off the knee (injury) and now my ankle (was hurt) on the last play of practice. It’s a little sore, but it’s not nothing that’s going to keep me from playing tonight. Like I’ve said, I’ll just go out there and do what I can.’’

A Magic (24-31) team besieged by injuries throughout much of the first 55 games of the season will happily welcome back the 32-year-old Augustin tonight when it faces the Dallas Mavericks (33-22) at Amway Center. Tip time is just after 7 p.m. and the game will be televised by Fox Sports Florida.

Currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, but just 1 1/2 games back of the Brooklyn Nets, Orlando is hoping to use the 27 games after the break for the NBA All-Star Game to make a push toward the playoffs. The Magic did something very similar last season when they got hot in the weeks before the break and continued it down the stretch while going 22-9. That allowed them to reach the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Now, with a (mostly) healthy Augustin back in the fold, the Magic will try and repeat the feat and make a second consecutive playoff appearance.

``We still believe and we’re still right there,’’ said Augustin, whose Magic won two straight games at the Amway Center prior to the break for the NBA All-Star Game. ``We’re in eighth now, but we’re still right there even though we had some tough stretches throughout the last few months. We have a few games left to turn things around and get possibly as high as six (seed). You never know, so with that in mind we’re going to go out there and focus on that and play hard every night.’’

Friday will also be a big night for another undersized point guard with ties to the Magic. Beloved former Orlando point guard Darrell Armstrong, the only player in NBA history to win the Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year awards in the same season, will be inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame prior to tonight’s game. Armstrong, who played for the Magic from 1994-2003, ranks second in franchise history in steals (830), third in assists (2,555), fifth in games played (502), sixth in 3-pointers made (654) and 10thin points scored (5,898).

The Magic mission of getting off to a strong start after the All-Star break will likely be made more difficult tonight by the Amway Center debut of all-star guard/forward Luka Doncic and the hot-shooting Mavericks. Doncic, who didn’t play in Orlando last season in what was his Rookie of the Year campaign, ranks sixth in the NBA in scoring (28.9), third in assists (8.7) and 17thin rebounding (9.5) while compiling 12 triple-doubles.

Further complicating matters defensively for the Magic is the fact that Dallas surrounds Doncic – who ranks second in the league in a usage rate statistic that shows how much he has the ball in his hands – with stellar shooting to keep opposing defenses honest. The Mavs rank first in the NBA in made 3-pointers per game (15.2), third in attempts per game (41), fifth in 3-point accuracy (37.1 percent) and third in scoring (116.4).

``You have to keep (Doncic) off balance, and, to me, he’s obviously an exceptional player, but his greatest strength may be his passing,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford, who said his team will have to pick and choose when it decides to double-team Doncic. ``He’s seen all of the double-team schemes and he’s good against it. If he knows what’s coming that’s when he’s going to be most effective.’’

Orlando will likely use defensive ace Aaron Gordon against Doncic, particularly late in games to throw size and quickness at the guard. It will be Gordon’s first game since he was handed a controversial second-place finish in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago. It was the second time in four years that Gordon finished second in a contest that many felt he should have won. Gordon, 24, has promised that he has moved on from the event and is focused on helping the Magic play their best basketball of the season over the final 27 games.

``I’m just looking to help my team,’’ said Gordon, who averaged 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from 3-point range in his seven games prior to the All-Star Game break. ``That’s what I want – I want us to be a great team and (give) ourselves and opportunity to win deep into the playoffs. That’s what it really comes down to.’’

Orlando is usually at its best when Augustin is in the middle of the action because of the trickle-down effect he has on others in the rotation. Not only does his presence have a big impact on the play of center Nikola Vucevic because of their chemistry in the pick-and-roll, Augustin’s arrival back into the rotation should bolster the Magic’s shooting from the perimeter and their playmaking from the point guard position.

Augustin last played on Jan. 13 because of what the Magic called ``bone irritation’’ in his left knee. At the time, the Magic were 19-21 and had started to play some of their best basketball of the season. Orlando won its first game without Augustin on Jan. 15 when it stunned the Lakers in Los Angeles, but the team soon after took a tumble without their veteran point guard in the mix. In the 15 games that Augustin missed, Orlando was just 5-10.

Now, he is hopeful that he can reverse those numbers – starting with tonight’s game against Dallas and Doncic.

``Just being competitive, wanting to play and wanting to help my teammates, that’s the hardest part with having to sit on the side and watch,’’ Augustin said. ``I’m just excited to be back healthy again and go out there and do what I can. You’ve got to listen to the doctors and trainers because they have out best interests at hand. I was able to still shoot and do drills, so that kind of kept me sane during the process. But there’s nothing like being out there on the floor during a game. So, I’m just happy about being back.’’

