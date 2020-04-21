DeVos Family Proud to Partner with Papa John's to Assist Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

ORLANDO - Having already made a financial commitment to ensure that workers adversely affectedly by the suspension of sports seasons continue to be paid, the DeVos family – owners of the Orlando Magic for nearly 29 years – are now doing what they can to help those facing food shortages in the Central Florida area.

The DeVos family announced on Tuesday that it will donate $50,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic that has greatly affectedly health, well-being and the economy.

Also, long-time Magic partner, Papa John’s, will donate 25 percent of the funds from each online order they receive from April 21-May 20 when fans apply the promo code MAGICGIVE at PapaJohns.com. Those proceeds will also go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to assist their attempts to make sure local families have enough to eat during the world-wide crisis.

``As we all work through this unprecedented moment in history, the DeVos family and the Orlando Magic will continue to be there for our community in this great time of need and compassion,’’ Magic CEO Alex Martins said. ``We are honored to have an amazing partner like Papa John’s who join us in our quest to eliminate hunger in our community. This has been a focus for us over the years, and now more than ever this remains a priority. We will continue to work together to make sure we assist those most vulnerable, and, as always, we know Central Florida will continue to rise to the challenge.’’

Martins was recently named to the Orange County (Florida) Economic Recovery Task Force.

In Central Florida, one in six children face hunger issues on a daily basis. Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a dramatically increased concern about many more parents needing outside resources to be able to feed themselves and their children.

Already, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida has doubled the amount of food leaving its distribution center on a daily basis while stocking shelves at local food pantries across six countries in Central Florida. Emergency food pantries continue to be the front line in this evolving hunger crisis and food shortage. The sustainability of Second Harvest’s is essential because they allow families a convenient way to find the food that they need in their local communities.

To assist Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in their mission to continue serving those in need, fans can make monetary donations or launch virtual food drives. The funds raised will help to purchase additional food resources and distribute them to those most affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Families in need of food can visit www.feedhopenow.org/need and input their zip code to find their nearest food pantry. Locations, phone numbers and hours of operation are also listed there.

The DeVos family was among the first sports team owners to make a financial donation to ensure that the hourly employees that usually work games for the Magic, Lakeland Magic and Orlando Solar Bears are compensated during the suspension of their respective seasons. Magic centers Nikola Vucevic and Mo Bamba also financially contributed to the fund for the workers.

Magic head coach Steve Clifford and players Jonathan Isaac, Aaron Gordon, Wes Iwundu and D.J. Augustin have also been active in the community while trying to assist those in need by donating financial resources and their time.

Magic broadcasters are hosting a virtual fundraiser through April 30 to assist food insecure families in Central Florida. The online drive will raise funds for the Christian Service Center and Second Harvest Food Bank. The Magic broadcasters are also making donations to the cause as well.

The Magic, AdventHealth and City of Orlando partnered for the use of the Amway Center to be used as a medical equipment and supply hub.

The Magic and its partners have teamed up to launch a COVID-19 resource site, www.nba.com/magic/covid-19-together. The site provides information on health and wellness, community causes, fundraisers, entertainment options and the latest Magic news.

The Magic are joining the National Basketball Association and Fanatics to sell Magic-branded cloth face coverings with all proceeds benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. For mask orders, please visit www.OrlandoMagicShop.com.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.