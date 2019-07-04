2019 Summer League: Devin Davis' Strengths

The Lakeland Magic’s most efficient mid-range shooter in 2018-19 was Devin Davis, who overcame a serious head injury from a freak car accident nearly five years ago while he was in college.

Although his total attempts were limited considering he didn’t get a ton of playing time in Lakeland last year, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward shot nearly 56 percent between 15 and 19 feet out and 54 percent between 20 and 24 feet.

Obviously, Davis is going to have to extend his range at some point. He shot 30.6 percent from downtown on 49 attempts, even though it was encouraging that he took that many considering he attempted just 11 3-pointers in three college seasons combined.

What makes the 24-year-old an intriguing young player, though, is his nearly 7-foot wingspan. With that kind of length to go along with his sturdy frame, Davis has the physical tools to be a very good defender at the next level.

