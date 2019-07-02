2019 Summer League: Dererk Pardon's Strengths

If Dererk Pardon was three or four inches taller, he almost certainly would have been a first round draft pick. But because he’s 6-foot-8 and plays like a traditional center, he wasn’t a top-end prospect coming out of Northwestern, where he had a fantastic senior season, averaging 14.0 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Pardon, who is from Cleveland, likes to play with his back to the basket. He has a very good drop-step when he posts up. His go-to play is to get the ball on the low block on the right side, take a couple dribbles into the paint and shoot a lefty baby hook, although he’s also efficient making the same shot with his right hand coming from the other direction.

Although out-muscling opponents down low was his greatest strength in college, Pardon is also very effective in pick-and-roll action. He’s a good screener and has excellent hands, which made him one of the better rollers in college basketball in 2018-19. He tends to go up strong, which helped him finish with the second best field goal percentage in the Big Ten behind Maryland’s Bruno Fernando.

Even though he is only 6’8, as noted before, he does have a very long wingspan, 7’3 to be precise, which helps him alter shots on the defensive end of the floor. Despite not blocking as many shots his senior season compared to his two prior years, Pardon plays with a ton of energy and is capable of defending in open space when he gets switched onto smaller, quicker opponents.

One of college basketball’s most incredible finishes this decade occurred in 2017, Pardon’s sophomore year, when the now 22-year-old caught a football-style Hail Mary inbounds pass and made the game-winning shot just before time expired against Michigan. A couple weeks later, Pardon posted 14 points and 11 rebounds against Vanderbilt to help Northwestern notch its first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

