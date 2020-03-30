This Date in Magic History: Top 5 of March 30

#5 1993

Scott Skiles scored 27 points to help offset Isiah Thomas’ 32 points, as Orlando recorded its first win against Detroit in regular season action.

#4 2001

Despite Mike Miller’s team-high 21 points, the Magic fell to the Pistons. However, Miller was named Co-Rookie of the Month in March, the second straight month he won the award, with averages of 16.6 points and 4.6 rebounds over 16 games.

#3 1991

Orlando recorded a 32-point win against Houston, the second biggest margin of victory at the time and now tied for the 23rd largest. The Magic victory snapped a 13-game Rockets winning streak.

#2 2009

Dwight Howard was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 23.7 points, 14.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in three Magic wins. That same day, Howard became the youngest player in NBA history to amass 5,000 career rebounds (23 years, 112 days), as the Magic defeated the Heat.

#1 1999

In his final season with the Magic, Nick Anderson posted 28 points and hit a clutch game-tying shot with just over a minute left in Orlando’s thrilling win over New Jersey. Horace Grant drilled a go-ahead jumper with 16 seconds left.