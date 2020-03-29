This Date in Magic History: Top 5 of March 29

#5 2016

The Magic are 6-2 all time on March 29, with their most recent win coming in 2016 against the Nets when Andrew Nicholson led eight Orlando players in double figures with 24 points. The 139 points the Magic scored that night was the second most points they scored during the decade and tied for the fifth most in franchise history.

#4 2013

The most points a Magic player has ever scored on this date is 30, Tobias Harris’ total in 2013 in a win over the Wizards. Harris scored eight of Orlando’s last nine points of the game.

#3 1996

The Magic beat the expansion Raptors by 40 points, currently the fourth largest margin of victory in franchise history.

#2 1995

Shaquille O’Neal was named the NBA’s Player of the Month for March in 1995, averaging 29.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Magic throughout the month.

#1 2016/2017

In 2016, Magic Senior Chairman Rich DeVos was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. The following year, “founding father” Jimmy Hewitt was enshrined.