This Date in Magic History: Top 5 of March 28

#5 2010

J.J. Redick (23 points) and Ryan Anderson (19 points) became the first pair of reserves to lead the Magic in scoring since Carlos Arroyo and Keyon Dooling accomplished this feat four years earlier, as Orlando defeated Denver at home.

#4 2008

The Magic secured their franchise-record 24th road victory of the season behind strong performances from Dwight Howard (25 points, 11 rebounds) and Arroyo (13 points, nine assists) against the Bucks.

#3 1999

Darrell Armstrong, who went on to claim NBA Player of the Week honors, recorded 19 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Magic rallied to beat the Heat at home.

#2 2000

Bo Outlaw notched his second triple-double as a member of the Magic, tallying 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in Orlando’s victory over Boston.

#1 2001

Tracy McGrady erupted for 44 points, tied for his career high at the time, and he connected on a game-winning shot with 2.7 seconds remaining in Orlando’s victory over Philadelphia, the eventual Eastern Conference champs that season.