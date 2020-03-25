This Date in Magic History: Top 5 of March 25

#5 2001

Tracy McGrady scored 28 points and hit a big shot with a little under a minute left as the Magic held off the Pacers in a thriller.

#4 2019

In the finale of a season-long five-game homestand, the Magic pulled away from the 76ers behind strong efforts from Nikola Vucevic (28 points, 11 rebounds) and Evan Fournier (24 points). Orlando won all five of those games and then beat Miami on the road in a critical matchup.

#3 2008

Dwight Howard had 24 points and 21 rebounds against the defending champion Spurs, however it wasn’t enough as Manu Ginobili, who erupted for 28 points off the bench, lifted San Antonio to the win.

#2 1991



Scott Skiles posted 31 points and 14 assists – the most points and assists amassed by a Magic player on this date – as Orlando defeated Golden State. Jerry Reynolds also filled up the stat sheet with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists off the bench.

#1 2009

Howard recorded 24 points and 21 rebounds (for the second straight year on this date) and he blocked Paul Pierce’s shot in the final seconds to help secure Orlando’s thrilling win over Boston. The Magic clinched a second straight Southeast Division title with that victory.