This Date in Magic History: Top 5 of April 1
#5 2010
Mickael Pietrus had one of his best performances of his career, scoring a season-high 24 points on 7-of-8 shooting overall and 6-of-6 from 3-point range in the Magic’s win over the Mavs. This was the only time in franchise history a player made all of his threes with at least six attempts.
#4 2011
Dwight Howard recorded his franchise-record 33rd straight double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds in Orlando’s victory over Charlotte.
#3 2001
Tracy McGrady made his first trip back to Toronto after signing with the Magic the prior summer, tallying 24 points in Orlando’s victory over the Raptors.
#2 2003
Tracy McGrady was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month for March, averaging 36.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game for the month.
#1 1994
Penny Hardaway posted 27 points and slammed home a game-winning dunk with 1.9 seconds remaining to lift the Magic to a thrilling win over the Nets in New Jersey.
