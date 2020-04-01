This Date in Magic History: Top 5 of April 1

#5 2010

Mickael Pietrus had one of his best performances of his career, scoring a season-high 24 points on 7-of-8 shooting overall and 6-of-6 from 3-point range in the Magic’s win over the Mavs. This was the only time in franchise history a player made all of his threes with at least six attempts.

#4 2011

Dwight Howard recorded his franchise-record 33rd straight double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds in Orlando’s victory over Charlotte.

#3 2001

Tracy McGrady made his first trip back to Toronto after signing with the Magic the prior summer, tallying 24 points in Orlando’s victory over the Raptors.

#2 2003

Tracy McGrady was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month for March, averaging 36.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game for the month.

#1 1994

Penny Hardaway posted 27 points and slammed home a game-winning dunk with 1.9 seconds remaining to lift the Magic to a thrilling win over the Nets in New Jersey.