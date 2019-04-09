Jr. Magic Spotlight - Mitch Devore

Each month we will feature a different Jr. Magic partner so you can learn about the leagues in our community. This month we talk with Mitch Devore. Mitch is the Sports Director at the Lakeland Family branch of YMCA of West Central Florida. This Jr. Magic partner has recently had the opportunity to attend both Orlando and Lakeland Magic games!

When did you begin working with the YMCA of West Central Florida?

I first began working with this Y back in 2010 as a sports assistant and gymnastics counselor. In 2012, I left to study sports management at FSU and returned in 2015 for a summer to manage our sports and gymnastics camps. Finally, in January of 2018 I was hired on as the Sports Director.

Did you have a role in youth sports before beginning this career?

I have been involved in youth programming for as long as I can remember. From summer camps and church programs, to even working in elementary school fundraising for a number of years. However, any time I have been involved with youth sports it has always been with the YMCA.

What sports did you enjoy most as a child?

Growing up I competed in soccer, swim, dive, and pole vault. For two seasons, I tried my hand at basketball but quickly learned it wasn’t going to be a sport I excelled in.

What is the best part of your role at the YMCA?

I love getting to see our athletes develop over time. Of course in their athletic ability, but even more so in their character as the continue to play season after season and learn the real values that sport can teach.

Do you have a favorite memory from working in youth sports?

In my summer as camp manager I had one sports camper who was increasingly difficult week after week. Instead of writing him up over and over and getting him kicked out, I made him “assistant to the manger.” He loved that role and was on his best behavior so he could keep his role and help me with whatever tasks I was working on.

When are your Jr. Magic leagues active?

Our Jr. Magic leagues run in winter, spring, and in the fall.

How many participants do you average throughout the year?

We run up to 900 participants in our Jr. Magic program each year.

Some of your participants recently attended a Lakeland Magic playoff game. How was their experience?

It was great! It was awesome to take a win at the conference semifinals at home.

Who is your favorite Orlando Magic player of all time and why?

My favorite player of all time would have to be Tracy McGrady. He was an incredible player and grew up right here in central Florida.

With it being April, Easter is just around the corner. What’s your favorite holiday?

Lately I have really begun to enjoy Thanksgiving. I love that it doesn’t have quite the same hype as other holidays and is more about the people you are spending time with.