By Changing the Culture This Season, Magic Confident They Are Headed in the Right Direction

ORLANDO – Calculating a change in culture, much like the capturing of chemistry by a basketball team, can often be difficult to determine because of the fluid and intangible nature of its presence. However, culture and chemistry – as they relate to sports franchises – are also similar in that teams often don’t know how they acquire them, but they’re fully aware when they are absent.

Though the Magic were summarily dispatched from their first playoff series in seven seasons on Tuesday night by the heavily favored Toronto Raptors, the primary participants involved for Orlando left Scotiabank Arena completely confident that the franchise took valuable steps this season in building the kind of culture that can be sustainable and successful for years to come.

They were able to sense the presence of a new, blossoming culture and discuss its enormous potential with conviction, in part, because they remember the painful years prior where it was nowhere to be found. The time around, however, things felt palpably different for the Magic. And the fact that they were able to point to positives and pine for the future even on the heels of an unsightly 115-96 loss that wrapped a 4-1 first-round series win by the Raptors spoke volumes about where Magic players feel the franchise is headed.

``Look at it with the way we played this year compared to past years; it’s a different team with the same players, basically,’’ said all-star center and seven-year Magic veteran Nikola Vucevic while addressing the obvious shift in feelings around Orlando’s organization. ``We were very organized on both ends of the floor … and as the season went on, we played better and better. Toward the end of the year, we played our best basketball and it showed. We were very organized and that comes from the culture that Coach (Steve Clifford) installed and put in for us.

``It was definitely a change for the better, we had success and I feel like we brought back some hope for the City of Orlando,’’ Vucevic continued. ``Magic fans can be proud of what we’ve achieved. I know it’s tough now, but when we look back at the season after a couple of weeks, I think they will be proud of this team that they supported. So, it was definitely a good season for us in terms of changing the culture.’’

Indeed, it was a season for change for a Magic franchise that finally broke free from the grips of a torturous six-season rebuilding process. Under the meticulous leadership of President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman, the daily, hand’s-on approach of GM John Hammond and Clifford’s no-nonsense, no-excuses coaching style, the Magic were able to evolve into a tough-minded team seemingly on a mission to prove itself all season. A 42-40 record might not seem like much to some franchises, but it meant the world to a budding Magic franchise that had endured six straight trips to the Draft Lottery, five 50-loss seasons and four coaching changes.

Some of the best teams in the NBA – such as Golden State, Houston, Milwaukee, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia and Utah – got an up-close look at how things are different now in Orlando in regular-season losses to the Magic. Even the rival Miami Heat had to sense a difference what with the Magic whipping them in the season-opener, beating them late in the season in South Florida in a game filled with playoff implications and while dominating the series, 3-1.

Then, there was also a Magic resolve that revealed itself as the NBA’s marathon-like season jogged along. Eleven times, Orlando won after heading into the fourth quarter trailing – tied for the second-most final-period rallies in the NBA. And it showed itself, too, when the Magic turned a disappointing 20-31 record on Jan. 31 into a 22-9 closing kick that proved to be the third-best mark in the league.

There were differences everywhere – in the team’s leadership, in its coaching, in its fight and in its belief in one another, said guard Evan Fournier, a veteran of four rebuilding seasons previously.

``I definitely do believe in (a changing culture),’’ Fournier said. ``The main guy with the culture is the coach and (Clifford) changed the whole culture around here with his coaching staff and give him credit for that. I also think we did a good job with hearing what he had to say and believing it could be done.’’

Added Terrence Ross, who like Vucevic will be a key free agent on July 1 and has already expressed his desires to return to the Magic next season: ``I think we did a lot. The goal for us was to get to the playoffs and play well, so I think we came up a little short on that. But we’re definitely taking steps in the right direction and this will be a learning experience that, I hope, helps this organization.’’

Clifford, a basketball lifer who lives for tackling the task at hand, wanted nothing to do with sappy reflecting and giddy backslapping on Tuesday night. The sting of the Magic losing four straight games after opening with a Game 1 defeat of the star-studded Raptors was still far too painful. In time, he promised, he will be able to evaluate all that the Magic accomplished in a short amount of time this season. Still, he was able to give a touch of credit to a group of players who bought into what he and his staff were selling about being a different sort of Magic team in this season of change and culture building.

``I think it speaks more to your roster and the kind of guys that you have on your team,’’ Clifford said of the fight his team showed all season. ``We fought hard and, I mean, we played our way in. I haven’t thought about it beyond that.’’

Fournier, who has talked for years about the dream that he and Vucevic shared to bring basketball excitement back to the Magic’s fan base, was asked just minutes after Tuesday’s loss how he would remember this season and remember this Magic team. Rather than just cherry-picking only the feel-good moments, Fournier said the memories of both joy and pain define who the Magic grew to be over the course of this six-month journey.

``Everything – our slow start and then us fighting like hell to get back into it, got a great win in Boston (on April 7) to clinch (a playoff berth) and then the disappointing end,’’ Fournier said. ``A great Game 1, but a disappointing end.’’

Even with that disappointing end, Orlando’s young core of players, namely prized second-year forward Jonathan Isaac and injured hopefuls Markelle Fultz and Mo Bamba, got great benefit from the Magic’s late-season push and their short foray into the playoffs, Clifford said time and again. Isaac, who progressed immensely this season following a lost rookie year to injuries, vowed that the future is undeniably bright for a Magic franchise now in firm possession of a strong culture.

``This has been huge for us and I’m beyond thrilled that we got here,’’ said Isaac, who averaged 6.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots in the first playoff series of his career. ``I’m not excited about the (final result), but we did something exciting for the city (of Orlando) and we can build upon it.

``In just a short amount of time that we’ve been under new management and new coaching, it’s shown how different things have been from last year to this year,’’ Isaac added. ``So hopefully we can all make another leap and do something big next year.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.