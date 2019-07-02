2019 Summer League: Chad Brown's Strengths

Every team needs a glue guy who will do all the dirty work and that’s what Chad Brown did for UCF and what he will likely do in Las Vegas for the Magic in Summer League. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound power forward hustles for every loose ball, battles for every 50-50 rebound and plays with tremendous passion and enthusiasm.

Brown’s primary strength is his shot blocking, as he ranks seventh all time in total blocks in UCF history, quite amazing considering he only averaged 14.7 minutes per game throughout his four years there. What makes him such a good rim protector is his timing. Regardless of whether he’s guarding a post player one on one or if he’s coming over to help from the weak side, the 22-year-old displays excellent technique when he rises to contest a shot.

With his 7-foot-1 wingspan, an NBA-ready body, outstanding mobility and good lateral quickness, Brown has the tools to be a very good switch defender at the next level. An argument could be made, and the Toronto Raptors proved this throughout their championship run this past season, that above all else, teams must have a compendium of “switchable” defenders to go deep into the playoffs.

Despite being very limited offensively, the Deltona, Florida native is extremely unselfish. He seems to understand his weaknesses and, moreover, sticks to the things that make him a valuable asset, which is, again, doing all the intangibles like setting hard, solid screens.

Even though he was just a reserve for most of his time with the Knights, Brown has leadership qualities in the way he lifts his teammates up. If you watched the latter part of UCF’s NCAA Tournament game against Duke, you may have noticed Brown emboldening his teammates from the bench.

