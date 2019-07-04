2019 Summer League: Cameron Lard's Strengths

Cameron Lard, a 6-foot-9, 225-pounder, initially planned to transfer from Iowa State following his sophomore season but instead opted to declare for the draft. Multiple suspensions and an ankle injury in the middle of the season limited the 21-year-old a year after his solid redshirt freshman campaign when he averaged 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

His best performance in college came on New Year’s Day in 2018 when he came off the bench for the Cyclones and posted 21 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks against Mo Bamba, his Magic Summer League teammate, and the Texas Longhorns.

Although he is foul prone, averaging three fouls per game in his two college seasons, the Louisiana native is a very good shot blocker and has the lateral quickness to be a solid switch defender. He still has to develop better technique, but the physical tools are there for him to excel in that area.

Lard runs the floor extremely well for a big man, which in today’s NBA comes in handy with how fast the game is being played. Among all of the Magic’s Summer League big men, Lard may be the most athletic.

