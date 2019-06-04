Cameron Johnson Works Out For Magic

ORLANDO - One of the big questions every team has to ask themselves before the draft is whether they would rather select an unpolished player with a high upside or choose a more experienced player already close to their ceiling.

Every team has different needs, so there isn’t a right or wrong answer. Usually, teams in the infantile stages of a rebuild opt for someone raw who could end up being one of the best players from the draft down the road, while more proven teams tend to go with a player ready to contribute right away.

One prospect in this year’s draft believed to be ready to make an instant impact is Cameron Johnson, who split his five years of college at Pittsburgh and North Carolina.

Johnson, who averaged 16.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Tar Heels in 2018-19, is 23 years old, so some say he’s close to, if not already at, his ceiling.

That’s not what the Moon, Pennsylvania native believes, though, citing his major progression this past year as to why he can ascend even more.

“I feel like in these last couple months even I’ve gotten a lot better,” he said. “I did do a couple certain things very well in college. That’s kind of what I hung my hat on so now I’m expanding other parts of my game. I’ve had some bumps along the road over the past five years that I’ve had to overcome and I feel like each step I’ve gotten better and if you look at my college career, I feel like each year I’ve improved in some way or another and I will continue to do that.”

The No. 1 skill Johnson brings to the table is his 3-point shooting. He shot an ACC-best 45.7 percent from beyond the arc this past season, an 11 percent improvement from the prior year.

After working out for the Magic on Tuesday, the 6-foot-9, 210-pounder feels he’d fit in extremely well alongside the players currently on Orlando’s roster.

“I really liked them (Magic),” he said. “I like the coaches and the front office guys when I met with them at the combine. They had a pretty good season this year and they have a really good young group, some real good players. I really like the workout they put us through today, to see that many guys along the sidelines watching is important.”

Johnson wasn’t the only experienced player working out at Amway Center on Tuesday. UNLV guard Kris Clyburn, also 23, went through drills in front of Magic personnel as well. The 6-foot-6, 180-pounder averaged 14.1 points this past year.

The last two years, the Magic have chosen players in the first round with incredibly high upside. In 2017, they selected Jonathan Isaac, a player who was literally still growing during his rookie season before making major strides last season. A year later they opted for another long-term project with the sixth pick, Mo Bamba, who like Isaac has the tools to be a difference maker once he reaches his full potential.

Orlando has the 16th and 46th overall picks in this year’s draft.