2019 Summer League: Braian Angola's Strengths

Braian Angola, who was with the Orlando Magic during the preseason last year before joining the team’s G League affiliate in Lakeland, is more of a generalist rather than a specialist. He’s a jack of all trades type player but doesn’t flourish in any one area.

At 6-foot-6, he has excellent size on the wing and, although very streaky, is capable of stretching the floor. Angola, who shot a shade over 35 percent from downtown last season, made at least four 3-pointers in three games with Lakeland. The native of Villanueva, Colombia also shot it fairly well from deep at Florida State, where he was Jonathan Isaac’s teammate for one of his two years with the Seminoles, making 38.6 percent of his tries.

Perhaps what’s most unique about the 25-year-old is that he’s a solid playmaker. He totaled 105 assists in his sophomore year at FSU and was one of only a handful of shooting guards in the ACC that season to average three or more dimes per game.

Like most of his fellow Magic Summer League teammates, Angola is a reliable defender. With a 6’8 wingspan and high-level instincts, he is able to deflect away a lot of passes. In 2017-18 with the Seminoles, who advanced to the Elite 8 that season, he was second on the team in steals.

Click HERE for a look at the Orlando Magic's 2019 Summer League roster