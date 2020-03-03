Blazers Top Magic in Battle of Injury-Ravaged Teams

ORLANDO – Built to be a defensively dominant team that grinds out games and mostly makes life miserable for foes, the shorthanded and injury ravaged Orlando Magic appeared to have lost their way on that end of the floor yet again on Monday night.

Losing their best defender, Aaron Gordon, a couple hours before tipoff on Monday was certainly a major hit for a Magic team already without fellow forwards Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu. Giving up a whopping 130 points, 55.7 percent shooting and 16 3-pointers on Monday at the Amway Center was a much more staggering hit to the Magic’s defensive pride.

``The thing that is frustrating is that we haven’t been playing defense for a few games now, and every game is different, but tonight it was as if there was nothing there,’’ guard Evan Fournier said after the Magic were thrashed for 35 points in the first quarter, 34 in the second and 38 more in the fourth of a 130-107 loss to a Portland Trail Blazers team that is still without injured all-star guard Damian Lillard.

``There’s just nothing from us right now and it’s frustrating,’’ Fournier fumed. ``It’s not one of us; it’s like all five of us aren’t tied together. It just can’t happen, man. We take pride in playing defense and being top 10 (in the NB in overall defense) and we had goals of being top-five defensively this year, and it’s just disappointing now, period.’’

C.J. McCollum did his best impersonation of Lillard – long a Magic killer – and tied his season high with 41 points. Gary Trent Jr. poured in 24 points and four 3-pointers and former Magic players Trevor Ariza and Mario Hezonja left imprints on the game as Portland gashed Orlando’s defense all night. Orlando briefly made it a close game in the third period, but Portland wrecked the weary Magic 38-19 in the fourth period to turn the game into a rout. The 130 points allowed by the Magic tied for the most they have given up this season, equaling the 130 that Houston scored on Dec. 13.

``Obviously, that was incredibly disappointing, and I didn’t see it coming,’’ Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. ``We haven’t played Magic defense here for a while. We’re still eighth in the league (defensively), but we’re probably 21st, 22ndor 23rdin the last 10 games. We’re better offensively, but we haven’t made strides defensively. We’re not good enough offensively to beat the best offensive teams trying to outscore them. And if we don’t start defending – forget (the) seventh (seed) – it’s going to be hard to make the playoffs.

``We’re just picking and choosing when we want to play defense,’’ Clifford continued. ``And, for our roster – and I’m talking about before we got the injuries – it’s a team that would have to defend and rebound because we don’t have a lot of offense in our lineup. The offense is better, but if we think we’re going to outscore people, make the playoffs or be a factor, we don’t understand who we are.’’

Winners of three straight and five of six heading into last weekend, Orlando (27-34) has since lost two games in a row. The loss dropped the Magic into a virtue tie with Brooklyn (26-33) for the seventh and eighth seeds in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Meanwhile, Portland (27-35) ended a three-game losing streak before it will reportedly get Lillard back in action on Wednesday.

An Orlando squad looking to get off to better starts got shelled early and again late against a Portland squad that swept the season series and pushed its winning streak over the Magic to seven games. Orlando, which led by as much as six points in the first quarter, never led over the final 39 minutes of the game. Nikola Vucevic scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Terrence Ross had 23 points and four 3-pointers off the bench. Fournier chipped in 13 points, but he made just five of 14 shots and only two of eight 3-pointers. Markelle Fultz added 10 assists.

``It’s very disappointing because we know how good we can be when we have the focus and the right mindset to defend for 48 minutes,’’ Vucevic said. ``For some reason, the last (few) games we haven’t been at the level that we need to be to win consistently. Tonight, against a team that can really score and with a great player in McCollum, we just didn’t do a good job of defending them.’’

McCollum made 14 of 24 shots, six of 12 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws. Center Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Trent Jr. drilled nine of 16 shots and four of six threes.

Ariza had 11 points and four rebounds, while Hezonja chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists before being whistled for a technical foul for jawing with Magic center Mo Bamba (nine points and six rebounds).

Orlando was without Gordon, who was held out of action because of inflammation in his right knee after playing 41 and 36 minutes in games on Friday and Saturday. He went through the Magic’s shoot-around session on Monday morning, but afterward he deemed the pain in his knee to be too limiting to play against Portland.

``This morning, I woke up and it was a little swollen,’’ Gordon said after signing autographs for Orlando County school children wearing ``Aaron’s Aces’’ T-shirts who were his guests at the game. ``We’ve got to get that swelling down before I keep playing. It’s definitely not comfortable out there on the court. But we’ve got a great training staff, so I think the swelling will be down in a day or so.’’

In the 10 games prior to Monday, Gordon had averaged 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 48.2 percent overall and 36.6 percent from 3-point range. However, as Gordon has played better of late, his minutes have spiked significantly. In 12 games in February, Gordon played an average of 36.9 minutes a night – up dramatically from his playing time in October (29.3 minutes), November (31 minutes), December (31.8 minutes) and January (32.9 minutes). Gordon is hoping that he will be ready to play by Wednesday when the Magic face the rival Heat in South Florida.

``Hopefully I can be back by Wednesday,’’ he said prior to tipoff on Monday. ``It will be a big game for us, so we’ll see if I can get right. I’m actually about to go to treatment right now.’’

In Gordon’s place, the Magic started forward Gary Clark, who came into Monday having played 13 games while averaging 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.8 minutes a game. James Ennis III, another player the Magic acquired midseason, was also expected to fill some of the void created by Gordon’s injury with his ability to play both forward slots. Clark had five points and three rebounds in nearly 29 minutes, while Ennis III chipped in 10 points and four rebounds.

For a sixth straight game, Portland was without Lillard, who has been out since Feb. 13 with a groin strain. The all-star guard has long been a Magic killer, averaging 23.6 points on 43.4 percent shooting overall and 35.7 percent accuracy from 3-point range in 15 career games against the Magic. Lillard torched the Magic for a game-high 36 points on Dec. 20 when the Blazers beat the Magic 118-103 in Portland.

Fatigue very well could have been an issue on Monday night as Orlando was back in action for the third time in four nights after splitting a difficult back-to-back set of games on Friday and Saturday. Orlando toppled Minnesota on Friday behind Gordon’s first-ever triple-double, but it lost 114-113 in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday in San Antonio when Fournier missed a potential game-winning layup with 2.2 seconds remaining.

In the midst of easily one of their most taxing times of the season what with the rapid-fire succession that the games are coming in now, the Magic will hit the road again on Tuesday for a game in Miami on Wednesday night. Tipoff for that game has been changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It is the start of a four-game, eight-day road trip that will feature games in Miami (Wednesday), Minnesota (Friday), Houston (Sunday) and Memphis (March 10). Orlando is 1-2 this season against the rival Heat, winning at the Amway Center on Jan. 3 (105-85), losing in South Florida on Jan. 27 (113-92) and losing back in Orlando on Feb. 1 (102-89).

Down 11 at the half, the Magic cut into the deficit in the third period with some improved play on the defensive end. Orlando held Portland to 23 points in the third period, allowing it to get within 92-88 by the start of the fourth.

That had to be a troubling score considering that Orlando came into the night 5-31 and is now 5-32 when trailing after three periods. Conversely, the Magic have been solid all season when entering the fourth with the lead, going 22-2 in those scenarios.

Orlando 69-58 at the half and it was lucky to be that close considering its struggles on both ends of the floor against a Portland team that played especially well. The Blazers shots 55.1 percent from the floor, drilled eight 3-point shots and got 23 points from McCollum in the opening half.

The Magic were within striking distance because of the 10 3-pointers in the first 24 minutes. Ross had three of those 3-pointers and during one stretch of the second quarter, he poured in 10 straight points and 13 of 16 for the Magic.

Whatever progress the Magic in the third period while outscoring Portland 30-23, they frittered it away in the final quarter when the Blazers incredibly drilled 15 of 21 shots (71.4 percent) with five 3-pointers included. Trent Jr. nearly had as many points in the fourth quarter (14) as the Magic did as a team (19).

Change much come on the defensive end, said guard Michael Carter-Williams, who briefly had some defensive success against McCollum, but struggled with his own shot (one of seven) on the offensive end of the floor.

``I think it’s a little bit of everything,’’ said Carter-Williams, who handed out seven assists in 21 minutes of action. ``We’re not getting into the ball, we’re letting the offense get to where they want to go and we’re letting the people get into the lane and kick (the ball) out. We have to be tougher on (isolation) stops; tonight, we got killed on those, myself included. We just have to be better overall. I don’t think you can pinpoint one thing. Our whole defense has to be better.’’

