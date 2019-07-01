2019 Summer League: B.J. Taylor's Strengths

B.J. Taylor, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound guard, tweeted in 2017 that his favorite player was Isaiah Thomas – not a huge surprise considering the former UCF standout plays a lot like the two-time NBA All-Star. Although it’s extreme to compare an undrafted prospect to someone who not too long ago averaged nearly 29 points per game in an NBA season, Taylor is crafty like Thomas, particularly as it relates to his ability to change speed and direction while searching for his shot.

Maybe most unique about the Orlando native is that he can play either guard position. Most consider him to be a scoring point guard – in other words a two guard in a floor general’s body – but he showed during his senior year of college that he can facilitate, too. When playing off the ball, he runs off screens well and while with the ball in his hands, he excels in pick-and-rolls.

Another key strength of the 22-year-old is his ability to initiate contact on drives. Taylor averaged 7.3 free throw attempts during his senior year, third most in the American Athletic Conference. In UCF’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game against Duke, Taylor attempted 10 foul shots. In a game against Memphis during his freshman year, he took 15 free throws, extraordinary for a player his size.

Although he wasn’t efficient in college, making under 40 percent of his shots in three of his four college seasons, the former Boone High School star is a fairly good 3-point shooter. He shot nearly 36 percent from downtown in college and a shade over 37 percent in his final year. Taylor can catch and shoot, pull up, knock down shots off dribble handoffs and bury jumpers coming off screens.

Especially with a team like the Magic, who under Steve Clifford’s guidance in 2018-19 were among the best at taking care of the ball, Taylor should fit in well during Summer League considering he didn’t cough it up much in college. He averaged 1.7 turnovers in his 104 games at UCF, where he ranks in the top 10 in multiple categories in program history including points, 3-pointers, free throws and assists.

Click HERE for a look at the Orlando Magic's 2019 Summer League roster