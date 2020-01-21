Becoming NBA All-Star on Fultz's Personal Goals List

ORLANDO – While many were doubting Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz prior to the season, wondering if he’d ever play at a level befitting a No. 1 overall pick and even wondering if his career was over before ever really began, the dynamic point guard was busy working on his game and making a list of the things he wanted to accomplish.

To the surprise of some – and even himself to a certain extent – the 21-year-old Fultz has steadily been able to check many of the goals off that personal list already. One remaining goal on Fultz’s list, however, might come as an utter shock to some, but it’s now one that he believes could become a reality in the near future.

``On my list, (making the NBA All-Star Game) is one of the things that’s there,’’ Fultz admitted on Monday night following Orlando’s 106-83 demolition of Charlotte.

``The biggest thing for me, right now, is staying healthy and playing,’’ added Fultz, who had his fingerprints all over the Magic’s most recent win with 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. ``I believe (making the All-Star Game) is eventually going to take care of itself, but that’s definitely one of my goals moving forward, and even this year it’s still a goal. But the biggest thing, for me, is this team, getting us right, getting us wins and getting us into the playoffs.’’

From basically out of basketball all the way to the NBA All-Star Game in a year’s time? Those who consider it a crazy notion might not want to doubt the strong-willed Fultz, who is still holding out hope that it might happen this season.

Considering the depths that Fultz’s game plunged to over his first two injury-plagued seasons in the NBA, it has to come as a shock to some now that the 6-foot-4, 209-pound guard has possibly played his way into contention for a spot in the NBA All-Star Game, which will be held on Feb. 16 at Chicago’s United Center. After battling much of the past two years to overcome a painful and puzzling condition in his right shoulder, Fultz has evolved into one of the NBA’s unquestioned feel-good stories of the season by averaging 11.9 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals while playing in 43 of Orlando’s 44 games.

It’s a storyline that even the folks in Hollywood might be write off as far-fetched and too preposterous, but Fultz seems to be writing new chapters daily with his eye-opening play and stirring comeback.

``He’s so strong, so dynamic and he can get to the rim at will,’’ Hornets coach James Borrego said of the Magic standout. ``Even if a guard does a great job of cutting him off, he can still get there. He’s playing with a lot of confidence, he’s making really good decisions, and more than anything, he’s just attacking the rim nonstop.

``So, I’m really happy for him, with what he’s done and what he’s gone through,’’ Borrego added. ``He’s been a really bright spot in our league.’’

In addition to opposing coaches steadily greeting him before and after games and congratulating him on his newfound health and success, several NBA mentors have gone out of their way to rave about Fultz’s abilities as a difference-making point guard that they must now game plan for on both ends of the floor. The caveat usually added, of course, is their raw joy in seeing Fultz overcome the debilitating injuries and doubts about his career and start to fulfill his seemingly enormous potential.

``You know, I don’t know him at all, but I watched him in Philly struggle and it’s awesome what he’s doing now,’’ Clippers coach Doc Rivers said with emotion in his voice this past week while Fultz and the Magic were in Los Angeles. ``Just as a guy who loves the NBA and loves players overall, I’m very happy that he’s found a place. Watching him play, he’s playing with joy and he’s playing hard. It’s just fantastic. I felt like a lot of people gave up on him, but he didn’t (give up on himself). It’s pretty cool and I love it.’’

Added Golden State coach Steve Kerr: ``He’s athletic and really big for a point guard. That’s what stands out on the (video) tape – his size and his ability to get into the paint and all the way to the rim and use his length and strength against smaller defenders. But more than anything, I’m just happy for him that he is playing and is productive. It’s been a rough couple of years and you always like to see people come through and turn things around after a rocky time and/or a rocky start. I’m really happy for him.’’

Of course, no one is happier about the success that Fultz is having than the 21-23 Magic, who will be back at the Amway Center on Wednesday to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first home game in two weeks. The Magic brazenly dealt with the Philadelphia 76ers for Fultz last February when the guard was out of action, out of sight and mind and far out from the national consciousness because of the mysterious Thoracic Outlet Syndrome condition in his shoulder. While some wondered if Fultz had simply succumbed mentally to the pressures of playing in the NBA, he actually struggled with the difficult-to-detect shoulder injury that reduced the feeling in his hands and fingers and severely limited the range of motion with his right arm.

As they vowed to do at the time of the trade, the Magic were patient with Fultz and stood by him late last season and throughout the summer while he worked his way back to good health. The Magic did everything possible to support Fultz and give him a platform for success, including having physical therapists and assistant coaches travel with him to Los Angeles and his native Upper Marlboro, Md., to work with him throughout the summer.

The Magic are now reaping the rewards of their patient and deliberate practices from the offseason with Fultz’s rapidly blossoming play.

The point guard was a driving force in helping Orlando compile a 3-3 record on its longest road trip of the season with his breathtaking triple-double performance against the Lakers (21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists), a strong game against the Warriors (23 points in a career-most 34 minutes) and a balanced and controlled effort on Monday in Charlotte (a plus-13 in 31 turnover-free minutes of running the offense).

Last week in L.A., one of the first people to greet Fultz outside of the Magic locker room following his triple-double performance against the Lakers was world-renowned physical therapist, Judy Seto. It was Seto – who recently began a second stint as a Lakers employee – who worked daily with Fultz last spring and summer to help him overcome the tricky Thoracic Outlet Syndrome conditions that had plagued him for two years. To this day, Fultz said he still does exercises and drills taught to him by Seto as part of ``daily maintenance’’ on his shoulder.

``I’m just so happy for you,’’ Seto said as she shared an emotional hug with Fultz.

As predicted by Magic coach Steve Clifford, Fultz has continued to get better as the health of his shoulder has improved and his experience level has grown. Over his last eight games, Fultz has posted all-star-caliber numbers as he’s averaged 15.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals a game while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor and 73.3 percent from the free throw line.

Those numbers are even more eye-popping when considering that as of late July doctors and physical therapists still weren’t allowing Fultz to take shots longer than 15 feet away from the rim because he was still building strength in his shoulder. Slowly, but surely, Fultz has worked to add more strength to his shoulder and range to his shot.

Fultz has had success and continues to improve, Clifford insists, because he has displayed a dedication and a hunger to do everything in his power to grow his game. Clifford, who used to recruit the Washington, D.C., area when he was a college coach, likes to call Fultz ``a classic D.C. point guard,’’ because of the edge that the guard plays with and the seriousness he has about the game of basketball. Success has come, Clifford insists, because Fultz has backed up his desires to be great with plenty of hard work.

``His make-up is why things are going so well,’’ Clifford said, referring to Fultz’s mature and professional approach to his first season as a consistent starter in the NBA. ``I want to say this the right way … the younger players in our league have become more and more challenging because they’re younger and have less experiences. Say, even 10 years ago, the younger guys got into the league after they had performed well in college. Now, frankly, you get a lot of guys who haven’t even played well except in AAU, yet they want to be treated as if they have.

``(Fultz) is the opposite of that,’’ Clifford stressed. ``He understands that the NBA is about performing and you’re going to get what you earn. He’s a throwback.’’

Could Fultz’s steadily rising stock as a dynamic two-way point guard and as the NBA’s best feel-good story of the season land him in Chicago in a couple of weeks for the NBA All-Star Game? Fultz, for one, isn’t ready to give up on that dream just yet. After all, it is still right there on that personal list of goals that he wants to accomplish this season.

And, after all he’s been through and managed to overcome, who’s willing to doubt that Fultz can’t reach his goals of playing in the NBA All-Star Game?

``Being an All-Star would mean a lot and it would just show the perseverance and the hard work that I’ve put in,’’ he said. ``I think it would be so good after all that I’ve been through.

``But I’ve still got a lot to prove and a lot of earn, and because of that, I’m still working and I’m staying humble,’’ added Fultz, giving a peak into the motivation that drives his daily work. ``The success that I’ve had just shows the work that I have put in. I just give all glory to God and keep working.’’

