Bamba to Sit Out Against Bucks for Precautionary Reasons

ORLANDO – If the Orlando Magic are well-positioned to handle an injury at any spot, the center spot would certainly qualify because of the depth afforded to them by having Nikola Vucevic, Mo Bamba and Khem Birch on the roster.

Now, with the Magic planning to carefully manage the minutes of the 7-foot Bamba under advisement of their medical and High Performance staffs, that depth will be put to the test starting with Friday’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bamba, who missed the final 30 games of last season because of a stress fracture in his left tibia, will be held out of action on Friday as a precautionary measure related to the injury that cut his rookie season short. Bamba, 21, was kept on a minutes’ restriction during the July NBA Summer League and again in Orlando’s six preseason games. Those moves were designed to try and lighten the pounding his leg was taking while running and cutting and to hopefully alleviate the soreness he continued to experience. Bamba, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, could very well be put back onto a minutes’ restriction this season once he is cleared to return to game action.

``I have a bunch of sets of eyes on this injury, but this is about being as preventative as possible,’’ said Bamba, who was able to avoid full-blown surgery on his injured leg back in January when the Magic’s medical team noticed signs of the stress fracture early in the process. ``(The Magic’s medical staff) went over all the numbers and they know my body better than I do. So, it’s just a matter of following exactly what they say.’’

Magic coach Steve Clifford said his team is extremely fortunate to have a third-string center the quality of the 6-foot-9, 230-pound Birch, whom the team brought back in free agency back in July. Clifford went as far to agree with the notion that Orlando might not have made the playoffs last spring had Birch not filled in so admirably for an injured Bamba. Birch helped the Magic go 22-9 down the stretch last season by playing well in February (5.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 11 games), March (6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.3 blocks in 14 games), April (6.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in five games) and in the postseason (5.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in five games).

``We’re so fortunate because Khem is such a good player and he keeps himself ready,’’ said Clifford, who added that Bamba should be available to play on Saturday when the Magic host the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back set of games. ``We have total confidence that (Birch) will go in and play well.’’

In four games this season for the 2-2 Magic, Bamba has played an average of 13 minutes while posting 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds a night. He had a season-best nine points to go with three rebounds in 14 minutes in Orlando’s 95-83 defeat of New York on Wednesday.

Bamba said his aches and pains this time around were different and not quite as alarming. Now, he and the medical staff want to take extra precautions to avoid him having more pain or even structural damage in his leg.

``I wouldn’t even say it was that much pain; it was more soreness than anything, after-game soreness, which typically goes away the day after,’’ Bamba said. ``We just want to be on top of (the injury). Definitely different (soreness now as opposed to last January’s stress fracture injury). But it’s different in a good way.’’

The good news, as Bamba pointed out, is that the Magic are taking extra precautions to ensure his health and to make sure it doesn’t worsen. The bad news, however, is that he will be sidelined sporadically for a second straight season.

``It’s very frustrating,’’ Bamba admitted, ``but at the same time it’s hard to supplement what goes on out there when you’re playing under (injury concerns), but we do our best by going hard in the weight room, on the court and after practice and even in the cardio room.’’

Birch, 27, is one of three Magic players who have yet to see action in four games thus far. That will change on Friday, and Birch feels he is ready because of the conditioning drills and skill work he’s put in to keep himself in shape.

``I just feel like there are no excuses, and I’ve been doing this (back-up role) for three years now, and it’s kind of routine for me,’’ Birch said. ``I just love working out and love the game of basketball. Regardless of whether I’m playing or not, I’ll always be ready.’’

Birch, a native of Montreal who attended high school and college in the United States, spent a chunk of his offseason playing for the Canadian national Team in the FIBA World Cup in China. In four games, Birch showed off his improved skills by averaging 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds, but he was unable to show off his expanded shooting stroke when he missed all four of the 3-point shots he attempted.

Birch did attempt three 3-pointers in five preseason games with the Magic, drilling one against the Hawks in Atlanta midway through the exhibition season.

``It’s been about coming at night time and shooting hundreds of (3-point) shots in the gym,’’ said Birch, who didn’t attempt a 3-point shot in his first two NBA seasons. ``The 3-point line was like a half-court shot to me when I first got out here and now it’s like a 3-point shot. Like I’ve said, all I need is more game reps and confidence and maybe even a couple of games in the G League to get those reps. This past summer basically it’s the first time in 14 years of playing basketball that I’ve been shooting threes.’’

Birch’s preparedness – even in times when he wasn’t playing – earned him the admiration of his teammates. Birch said he has even mentioned to the Magic’s coaching staff and management team that he would be willing to go to the Lakeland Magic of the G League on off nights for the Magic to get in some game reps. Magic players, such as forward Jonathan Isaac are confident that Birch will be ready to help the team – just as he did last season during the push to the playoffs.

``That’s just who Khem is – just a pro and a pro’s pro,’’ Isaac raved. ``No matter if he plays or doesn’t play, he’s ready. He runs after the game to make sure that he’s steady and he just cares about the team.’’

