Bamba Eager to Rejoin Teammates on Court This Season

ORLANDO – Often, the worst part of being an NBA rookie, as 7-foot center Mo Bamba learned a year after being in that very position, is not knowing what you don’t know about the rigors of professional basketball.

A year ago, Bamba thought he was perfectly ready for his first NBA season. And why wouldn’t he be after one stellar season at the University of Texas, him being the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and a summer spent attempting to ready himself for the transition?

However, the rail-thin Bamba quickly learned that there is still plenty for him to learn about what it takes to thrive in the NBA against the best players in the world. Now 21 years old and a year wiser, Bamba is hoping to take what he learned over the course of the past year and apply it when his Orlando Magic open training camp at the Amway Center on Tuesday.

``The thing is, I didn’t even know how much of a wide-eyed rookie I was last year,’’ said Bamba, who surprised school children at Pineloch Elementary in Orlando on Friday with a pizza party and Magic basketballs, autographs and high fives as gifts. ``Now, I’m just super eager and super excited to get back out there and play.’’

A Magic team that went 22-9 down the stretch and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012 is eager to see how much improvement their young center has made as he heads into his second NBA season. Outside of a promotional trip for Under Armor to China and a quick retreat to Austin, Texas for a college football game, Bamba said he has split his time over the summer in Orlando and Los Angeles – and mostly working on his game much of that time.

Bamba also has extra motivation for this season after having his rookie season cut short by a tibial fracture in his left leg. Not long after missing four games due to soreness in his left foot, he wisely pulled himself from the lineup prior to a game on Feb. 2 because of pain in his lower left leg. It was ultimately determined that Bamba had a stress fracture in the leg – one that cost him the final 29 games of his first season in the NBA – even though he didn’t need a full-on surgical procedure in the leg.

In the end, Bamba played just 47 games while averaging 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.36 blocks while playing 16.3 minutes a night. His first game as a pro (13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks) proved to be one of his best as he helped lead the Magic past rival Miami in the season opener. Later, he scored a career-best 15 points in his native New York in November and he grabbed 12 rebounds in Charlotte in December, but his rookie season was mostly filled with struggles as he adjusted to the high level of physicality and energy needed at the NBA level.

Those struggles drove Bamba throughout the offseason to get himself ready for a second season that is about to begin. The Magic hold Media Day on Monday and open training camp on Tuesday at the Amway Center. Orlando’s first three preseason games (at San Antonio on Oct. 5; at Detroit on Oct. 7; and at Atlanta on Oct. 9) are on the road, while the first home preseason game will be Oct. 11 at the Amway Center against the Boston Celtics. The regular-season opener will also be at the Amway Center – Oct. 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers – and Bamba can hardly wait to get started.

``I’m very excited about getting things going,’’ he admitted. ``Having a shorter season (in 2018-19) gives you a lot more time to think and reflect on things that you did right and things that you did wrong. I’m really excited to get going and I really think we have a special group of guys.’’

Magic head coach Steve Clifford has already said that Bamba will go back into his role as the primary back-up to ensconced starting center, Nikola Vucevic. That was the role that Bamba had as a rookie until his leg injury hit in early February. Reserve center Khem Birch, whom the Magic brought back this season after re-signing him in free agency, will return to the position of being the No. 3 center on the roster despite him playing exceptionally well as the Magic were making their playoff push last spring.

``Mo will be the back-up to start,’’ Clifford said recently. ``I’m a believer that you don’t lose your position because of an injury, and Khem understands that and we’ve talked about it. That doesn’t mean Khem isn’t going to play. Khem’s a very good player and he was a big, big part of our team last season. When you have a situation like this, you look to find ways to keep (Birch) ready.

``As for Mo, he’s had a good summer, he’s a lot stronger and he’s shooting the ball with confidence,’’ Clifford added. ``As is the case with most young guys, he has a better understanding of what this whole thing is about and that will help him a lot this season.’’

Clifford played a big role in Bamba being drastically more prepared for this season than he was as a rookie a year ago. Despite the center’s season ending prematurely due to injury, Clifford had Bamba put together scouting reports and player analysis reports late last season and in the playoffs – even though he was saddled with a walking boot and crutches for a stint of time.

Looking back on it now, Bamba said the time spent with Clifford studying the game, combined with the tireless work that he’s put in this summer while trying to better his body and grow his game, has given him a better plan of attack when he hits the floor. Being more instinctual and thinking the game better will make him more ready for the challenges he will face as a second-year center, Bamba said.

``Part of having a plan is just having a feel. That comes from playing five-on-five, playing pick-up and learning the tendencies of players,’’ Bamba said in between handing out pizza slices and high fives to school children on Friday. ``And with Coach (Clifford), I really appreciate that guy because when most guys get injured, they’re sort of forgotten about. But every game or every away game, I’d sit in his office or his hotel room for 15 minutes and we’d go over the game plan and players’ tendencies. I think I’ll use a lot of that to carry me into this season.’’

