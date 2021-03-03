An Assist in a Time of Crisis: Orlando Magic Youth Foundation to Donate $1 Million to Local Kids Charities; Thanks in Large Part to $700,000 Donation from Magic Ownership

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation today announced it will donate $1 million this year to area nonprofits that assist at-risk children and their families. Magic ownership, the DeVos family, contributed $700,000 toward this important initiative. The gift came after all of OMYF’s fundraising events were canceled in the last year due to COVID-related gathering and event restrictions. Three organizations received funds today in the first wave of grants to be issued. Further grants will be announced in the coming months.

“Through the leadership and generosity of the DeVos family, giving back to our community has always been a focal point in all that we do as an organization," said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “This past year has been challenging for so many. The way the DeVos family, Magic organization and area nonprofits stepped up to help others represents the very core of Mr. & Mrs. DeVos' vision for the team – to serve as a platform for the Central Florida community to rally together and reach even greater heights.”

The following groups each received $100,000 today in a virtual ceremony as part of the first wave of grants to be given this year:

AdventHealth Foundation / Hebni Nutrition Consultant Healthy Weight and Wellness (HWW) is AdventHealth for Children’s comprehensive program that leads children with overweight and obesity and their parents to improved weight, and overall better health for life. Partnering with Hebni Nutrition Consultants, the third year of this OMYF collaborative grant program will serve 110 new low-income children and families to offer healthy cooking workshops, access to fresh fruits and vegetables, weekly health coaching and more.

Orlando Science Center / Early Learning Coalition of Osceola County Orlando Science Center and Early Learning Coalition of Osceola County continue to meet the needs of Pre-K science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education (STEM) with the Ignite Discovery program. The third year of their OMYF collaborative grant funding will provide professional development training for 150 early childhood educators throughout 50 classrooms. Hands-on, immersive and virtual classroom workshops for low income children will be offered, encouraging them to use STEM to explore and interpret their world.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida/Grace Medical Home Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Grace Medical Home have partnered together to develop the Food is Medicine for Healthier Kids program. Entering the final phase of the three-year OMYF Collaborative Grant, the Food is Medicine for Healthier Kids program will improve the health of Grace pediatric patients by incorporating access to healthy food, nutrition education and counseling with the highest quality medical care for more than 100 low-income, uninsured children in Orange County.

Each of these efforts have received identical financial awards the past two years as well. This year’s gifts to them represents the final year of a three-year commitment that was developed to support long-term, impactful and lasting solutions to complex issues.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude and thanks to the organizations that received funds today and to the many organizations that will receive funds in the coming months,” said Dan DeVos, Orlando Magic chairman. “Their work is of utmost importance and critical to helping children in our community to reach their full potential. Our family is honored to partner with OMYF and each organization. This is an incredibly difficult time for many. Children deserve our very best and we’re thankful to be able to play a small role in partnering with those who have made it their life’s work to help the leaders of tomorrow. We are eager to see the remaining funds issued to nonprofit partners so that they can do more great work in our community and will be cheering on each and every organization in its efforts.”

Since it was established in 1990, OMYF has donated more than $26 million to 500 local nonprofit community organizations impacting more than two million at-risk kids.

In addition to contributing $700,000 to issue in grants, the DeVos family also contributed all funds required to operate the OMYF – as they have for the last 30 years – allowing all donations from others to go right to nonprofits in Central Florida.

At a virtual event to celebrate grant recipients, each nonprofit organization was recognized and honored with an OMYF specialty basketball. Representatives were greeted by Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos, Magic CEO Alex Martins, and OMYF President/Magic Vice President of Community and Government Affairs Linda Landman Gonzalez.

The OMYF raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction, however due to the pandemic the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction was canceled in March 2020 and other fundraisers were not able to occur as planned.

The Orlando Magic and the DeVos family are committed to making a difference in Central Florida. Each year, the Magic gives more than $2 million to Central Florida by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. At the heart of the Magic’s charitable efforts is the work done by the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.

The OMYF is committed to helping children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk, by supporting nonprofit organizations offering youth-based programs in the areas of education, housing/homelessness, the arts and health programs focused on preventing childhood obesity.

For more information on the OMYF, visit www.omyf.org or follow @OMYF (on Twitter) or /OrlandoMagicYouthFoundation (on Facebook).