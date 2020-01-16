Andrew Rowsey Has Been One of G League's Best Stories

LAKELAND, Fla. – Adjusting to new teammates, coaches and expectations is something Andrew Rowsey, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Lexington, Virginia, is used to.

Midway through his college career, the sharpshooter transferred from UNC Asheville, a mid-major basketball program, to Big East power Marquette, where all-time greats Dwyane Wade, Maurice Lucas and Jimmy Butler attended.

Perhaps the most challenging move of his life – on and off the court – was when he took his talents to Szolnok, Hungary after graduating from Marquette to play for Olaj, an eight-time Hungarian League champion.

So, when the opportunity arose to return to the United States and join the Lakeland Magic, Orlando’s G League affiliate, the 25-year-old was more than confident he would fit in just fine.

That indeed he has, as Rowsey has quickly blossomed into one of the G League’s top performers. In nine games since Lakeland acquired him from the available player pool, he has averaged 18.2 points per game. Lately, though, he has taken his game to another level, averaging 27.8 points over his last four games.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” Rowsey said following Lakeland’s 104-98 victory over the Windy City Bulls at RP Funding Center on Thursday. “That was a big thing for me coming here was coach and all the guys accepting me. They know what I do. They know what I can do and I’m just being myself. I’m just doing what I’ve always done.”

What Rowsey does extremely well is shoot, something he has excelled at since starring at Rockbridge County High School in Virginia, where he averaged 35.8 points as a senior and scored 60 points in one game.

Already he’s knocked down 24 3-pointers during his brief time with the Magic, making 48 percent of his tries from beyond the arc.

One of his idols growing up was former Magic player J.J. Redick, who grew up and played his high school ball about 40 minutes away from where he did. Current Los Angeles Laker Troy Daniels, another great shooter, is another player who was raised in that area.

Now that Josh Magette is no longer with the Magic following getting waived, Rowsey will have even more opportunity to showcase his skills in Lakeland and continue to jell with his teammates. The advice he’s received from Lakeland Head Coach Stan Heath since arriving has helped him, too, which he’s extremely appreciative of.

“In the short time he’s helped me in a major way,” he said. “He’s just told me to stay level-headed, be the guy I am. He doesn’t expect me to be anyone I’m not. We’re still getting to learn each other. We’re still getting to know each other’s ways. It’s a process. It’s been good so far and I see it being good in the future.”