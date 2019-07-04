2019 Summer League: Amile Jefferson's Strengths

Having Nikola Vucevic as a teammate last season clearly helped Amile Jefferson, one of the Magic’s two-way players in 2018-19. It was apparent that the former Duke Blue Devil learned a lot from the Magic’s All-Star center just by the way he played in Lakeland.

In 150 total college games, Jefferson tallied 142 assists, an average of 0.9 per game. With Lakeland last season, he recorded 129 dimes in 34 games, an average of 3.8 per contest. Like Vucevic, one of the NBA’s best playmaking centers, Jefferson exhibited superb vision when the ball was in his hands, either with his back to the basket or when he faced up.

The Philadelphia native, who averaged 18.0 points and 11.3 rebounds with Lakeland, will be one of the most skilled big men in Vegas at NBA Summer League. He has extremely good footwork and a smooth touch from either side of the hoop.

He’s also a smart defender who moves his feet well, noticed in his first G League season when he was named to the All-Defensive Team while playing for the Iowa Wolves.

The big question on the 6-foot-9, slightly undersized center is whether he can extend his range, which would then allow him to play in more of a power forward role. After not taking a single 3-pointer in college, Jefferson was just 2-of-9 from beyond the arc the last two years in the G League.

