2019 Summer League: Abdul Gaddy's Strengths

Abdul Gaddy, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound point guard and once a McDonald’s High School All-American, just simply makes his teammates better with his excellent court vision and instincts. He has a very good eye of the floor, making challenging passes look easy while setting his teammates up with good looks at the basket.

Perhaps what was most impressive about the 27-year-old while with the G League’s OKC Blue this past season was how efficient he was. He shot nearly 56 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range. In two playoff games, those numbers were bumped up even more, as he shot 78.6 percent overall and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc.

With that being said, Gaddy doesn’t have a scorer’s mentality. He attempted just seven shots per game, which was the lowest average among all starting point guards in the G League in 2018-19. Although some might view this as a weakness or a sign that he isn’t aggressive enough, others marvel at his unselfishness.

Steve Clifford and his coaching staff are going to love how disciplined Gaddy is. Among all G League players last year who appeared in at least 40 games, the former Washington Husky and college teammate of Terrence Ross logged the third best assist to turnover ratio. Interestingly enough, Magic Summer League teammate Jeremiah Hill ranked No. 1 in that category.

Another reason Clifford is going to appreciate Gaddy is that he’s very good at sneaking into the paint. Even though he’s not super quick and rarely blows by his defender, he uses nifty hesitation dribbles and stop-and-go movements to get into the lane. From there, he’s able to either kick the ball out to open shooters on the perimeter or drop passes off to teammates near the basket.

