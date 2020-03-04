Aaron Gordon Has No Animosity Toward Derrick Jones Jr.

MIAMI – His swollen right knee healed enough that he has been cleared to play tonight, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon will face off against Miami’s Derrick Jones Jr. for the first time since their controversial finish in the Slam Dunk Contest last month at the NBA All-Star Game.

While their reunion tonight at American Airlines Arena might spark some fireworks in terms of high-flying, jaw-dropping dunks, there is no animosity between the two despite the dramatic and debatable way that the dunk contest came to a conclusion in Chicago, Gordon said.

Despite opening the contest with five straight perfect-score dunks, the 24-year-old Gordon was edged out by Jones Jr. for the dunk title. Adding to Gordon’s frustration was the fact that it was his second runner-up finish in the dunk contest in four years.

The fact that Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who once played alongside of Jones Jr. in Miami, was one of the judges on the panel and gave Gordon a head-scratching score on the final jam of the night only added to the intrigue and drama of the event. However, Gordon said the controversy surrounding the finish to the dunk contest did nothing to lessen his respect for the show that Jones Jr. put on in Chicago.

``This is a brotherhood and we’re all pushing for the betterment of the league, the betterment of our teams and the betterment of our careers,’’ Gordon said of the relationship with Jones Jr., who has been somewhat critical of Gordon’s dunk over 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall in recent weeks. ``Ain’t no bad blood at all. That’s a good dude and he’s got bounce, so I respect him. Not even a little bit (of animosity). I’m happy for D-Jones, man.’’

Gordon’s availability for tonight should do wonders for the defense of Orlando (27-34) while facing high-powered Miami (39-22). Gordon, who recently ripped off the best 12-game stretch of his six-season NBA career, missed Monday’s game against Portland because of inflammation and swelling in his right knee. Gordon went through the team’s light practice on Tuesday and the Wednesday morning shootaround session with the expectation of playing tonight against the Heat.

``Everything feels pretty good and it feels good to get some of that swelling out of the knee,’’ Gordon said. ``They worked on it, iced it up, soft-tissue (massage) and there were a couple of other different things they did to calm down the inflammation. I feel comfortable out there and I’m ready to go.’’

While he’s plenty happy about the offensive progress that the Magic have made in recent weeks, head coach Steve Clifford went to the numbers to ram home his point to the team about its slippage on the defensive end of the floor in recent weeks. For the Magic to not only make the playoffs but climb to the No. 7 seed and potentially be a factor once in the postseason, the Magic must reverse their recent trends defensively, Clifford said.

The NBA’s top team in terms of points allowed per game before the break for the NBA All-Star Game (105.4 points per game), the Magic have plunged to 27th(120.7 points per game) in the six games since the break. Also, they have seen their defensive rating go from seventh before the break (107.4 points per 100 possessions) to 28thafter the break (117.7 points per 100 possessions).

Clifford, who guided the Magic to the playoffs in his first season back in Orlando as head coach mostly on the strength of the squad’s defense, knows the squad must get back to a defense-first mentality to repeat the feat this spring. His hope is that the Magic will deliver a high-level defensive performance tonight against the rival Heat at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

``I think we’re 23rdnow in defense over the last 10 games and that’s just not going to work,’’ Clifford said on the heels of the Magic getting shelled defensively in a 130-107 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. ``If we want to be a playoff team and playing in a manner where we can be a factor (in the postseason), we’ve got to start defending.’’

Miami has been one of the league’s biggest surprise teams this season and it has been almost unbeatable at home where it has gone 26-4. One of those victories came against the Magic on Jan. 27 when the heat won 113-92 against a weary Orlando team that had played a night earlier. The Heat also won 102-89 in Orlando on Feb. 1, somewhat avenging their 105-85 loss in Orlando on Jan. 3. The Magic are hoping for a win tonight to at least earn a 2-2 season split against their Sunshine State rivals.

``Oh yeah, this is always a fun game and it’s always fun to beat the Heat,’’ Gordon said playfully of the rivalry between Florida’s two NBA franchises.

Miami has recovered from a brief swoon by winning its last three games, including an impressive defeat of the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. The Heat rank just 14th in the NBA in scoring (112.7), but they are ninth in field goal percentage (46.9 percent) and second in 3-point shooting percentage (38.2 percent). Miami makes, on averaged 13.3 3-pointers a game, which is seventh best in the NBA. The Heat have five players currently on their roster that average at least two 3-point makes a game, led by rookie Duncan Robinson (3.5 makes a night in 61 games) and newcomer Jae Crowder (3.2 makes per night in 10 games with Miami).

``It’s skill. Shooting is a huge part of it, but it’s also basketball IQ, and it’s skill,’’ Clifford said of Miami’s vast array of shooters. ``They are very, very skilled and they are very well coached, obviously.’’

Of primary issue for the Magic is controlling the dribble penetration that often sets up others for wide-open shots. In recent games, the Magic have had major troubles staying in front of the likes of Trae Young, D’Angelo Russell, DeMar DeRozan and C.J. McCollum, causing their defense to collapse to try and stop the drives to the rim. Late in a tied game in San Antonio on Saturday, DeRozan beat the Magic ball pressure into the lane on a drive, causing the defense to collapse into the lane. That resulted in a wide-open 3-point shot for Bryn Forbes that ultimately doomed Orlando.

Clifford said his team has talked and drilled repeatedly on containing dribble penetration, and he hopes to start seeing better results starting with tonight’s game against the torrid shooting Heat.

``It’s the technique part, determination and you can’t just play hard and guard the ball,’’ Clifford said. ``I’d be comfortable in saying I doubt if many teams have spent more time talking about it or working on technique on the ball than we do. We’ve done it and I actually showed them clips of one of the Miami games where our defense was phenomenal against a really good offensive team. Look, when you play 60 games and the ball is going into the basket, you can get away from who you are, but that’s just not going to work for our team.’’

