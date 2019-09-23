5 Most Interesting Aaron Gordon Stats Last Season

Posting up is something Gordon, whom the Magic drafted fourth overall in 2014, has been working hard on the last couple years. In 2018-19, the recently-turned 24-year-old attempted 114 shots via posting his defender up, 51 more than the prior year and 58 more than two seasons ago. Nikola Vucevic was the only Magic player who took more post-up shots than Gordon, who made 40.4 percent of those attempts.

Gordon ran a Magic-high 2.56 miles per game. Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan, who just so happened to be traded for one another prior to the season, averaged the same amount and only 13 players averaged greater distances.

Prior to last season, the San Jose native infrequently took shots when flying around off-ball screens. The rare times he did he didn’t shoot it well, 33.8 percent in 2017-18 and 33.3 percent in 2016-17. However, last year, Gordon made some improvement in this area, taking 82 off-screen shots and making 36.6 percent of them.

Many wondered after he was drafted five years ago if Gordon would ever become a good 3-point shooter. Slowly but surely, the outside shot has developed for the about-to-be six-year NBA veteran. Not only did he shoot a career-high 34.9 percent from downtown last season, AG was lethal from the right 3-point corner, where he made 47.5 percent of his tries.

Can an argument be made that Gordon and Vucevic are now one of the best frontcourt duos in the NBA? When Gordon passed to Vucevic, Orlando’s center and longest-tenured player made 72 of his 126 shot attempts (57 percent). Flip it around and Gordon, one of the league’s most versatile players, connected on 57 of his 112 shots (51 percent).