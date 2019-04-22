5 Keys Against Raptors in Game 5

Limit Turnovers

Turnovers have been a huge problem for the Magic this series, as they have coughed the ball up an average of 15.3 times per game. What’s so peculiar about it is that Orlando was one of the best in the league during the regular season at taking care of the ball. This was one of Toronto’s keys, though, as the Raptors are extremely good at making opponents pay for their mistakes.

3-Point Defense

In the regular season, the Raptors made the most 3-pointers by way of kick-out passes, per Second Spectrum tracking data. This has transferred over to the playoffs, as Toronto has made more kick-out threes than any other team in the opening round. The Magic need to do a better job closing out on the perimeter and running Toronto’s top shooters off the 3-point line.

Bench Production

Unlike the first three games of the series, Toronto’s bench got the best of Orlando’s in Game 4. Led by Normal Powell, who scored 16, the Raptors’ reserves totaled 38 points. It’s critical for the Magic to get solid contributions from their second unit. Not just Terrence Ross, though, as Orlando needs the others coming off the bench to play with high intensity.

Jonathan Isaac vs. Pascal Siakam

Isaac got in early foul trouble in Game 4 and wasn’t able to recover from that. The Magic need him on the floor, especially against Siakam. Orlando’s second-year forward is the one defender who can interfere with Siakam’s shot attempts because of his length and timing. He also can keep pace with Toronto’s budding star in transition.

Get Off to Good Start

On the road in a must-win scenario with their season on the line, the Magic must find a way to take the crowd out of the game. One way to do that is to jump out to an early lead. Playing with a lead, especially under these circumstances, will make it easier for Orlando to communicate on defense.