5 Keys Against Raptors in Game 4

3-Point Shooting

All season long, Magic head coach Steve Clifford has emphasized the importance of playing inside-out, which for stretches of Game 3 they did. When the ball touches the paint and shooters are properly spaced out on the perimeter, the Magic usually shoot the ball well from 3-point range. Especially after going just 13-of-44 (29 percent) from downtown on Friday night, Orlando will need to create as many open looks from beyond the arc as possible against this tenacious Toronto defense.

Limit Turnovers

Toronto’s specialty throughout the regular season was forcing opponents into turnovers. The Raptors are long, excellent with their hands and do an outstanding job cutting off passing lanes. Therefore, the Magic must protect the ball on their drives and not make careless mistakes, something they could have done a better job of in Game 3 when they coughed it up 16 times.

Defense on Kawhi, Pascal

Aaron Gordon’s defense on Kawhi Leonard was superb in Game 3. Toronto’s MVP candidate was limited to 16 points on 5-of-19 shooting. Although Jonathan Isaac, Pascal Siakam’s primary defender for much of the series, did a great job on the Most Improved Player Award candidate, Siakam found enough opportunities to score, particularly when the Raptors forced the Magic into less favorable defensive switches.

Get Off to Good Start

The Magic fell behind 10-0 in the first few minutes of Game 3, making it tough to recover even though they did eventually take a brief lead in the third quarter. Especially with the crowd at Amway Center expected to be just as boisterous as they were on Friday, it’s important for the Magic to get into a good rhythm early, which could deflate the Raptors for the rest of the night.

Get to Free Throw Line

Although they were not a high volume free throw shooting team in the regular season, the Magic have done a very good job initiating contact on drives and forcing their way to the stripe this series. They’ve also done a terrific job playing good defense without fouling, as Toronto ranks last this postseason in free throw attempts.