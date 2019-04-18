5 Keys Against Raptors in Game 3

Feed Off Home Crowd

Amway Center will be rocking when the Magic and Raptors tip off Game 3 of their best-of-seven series. The better the Magic start the game, the more vociferous the crowd will be, which will infuse more energy into the team as the night evolves. Orlando won nine straight and 13 of its last 14 at home in the regular season.

Get Vooch Going

Nikola Vucevic has gotten off to a sluggish start this series, averaging 8.5 points while shooting 28.6 percent through the first two games. At home though, where he averaged 21.1 points and shot 52.1 percent in the regular season, Vucevic typically outplays his counterparts. He was spectacular at Amway Center this season against some of the league’s premier centers, including Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Clint Capela and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Bench Play

From Jan. 31 until the end of the regular season, the Magic’s bench had the No. 1 plus-minus and second best 3-point percentage among second units. Orlando’s reserves outscored Toronto’s bench in each of the first two games this series. As it usually is for the Magic, they will need a big Game 3 from Terrence Ross, who scored 15 points in Game 2.

Be More Physical with Kawhi

Kawhi Leonard made 15 of his 22 shots in Game 2, finishing with 37 points. The Magic have the personnel to make things tough on the three-time NBA All-Star and former Finals MVP, who struggled in the regular season against Orlando. Aaron Gordon, Leonard’s primary defender in the first two games, has the strength, athleticism, instincts and timing to slow Leonard down some.

Defensive Rebounding

During the regular season, the Magic ranked No. 1 in the NBA in opponent second chance points, giving up only 10.9 per game. Through two postseason games, it appears this is carrying over to the playoffs, as the Raptors generated only six second chance points in Game 1 and 10 in Game 2. Toronto was not a great rebounding team throughout the year, so Orlando should continue to have the advantage on the glass during this series.