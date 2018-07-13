Orlando Magic 30 th Anniversary
30 Years of Pure Magic
Our 30th anniversary season will be a celebration of our rich history and iconic identity as Orlando’s basketball team. Join us as we pay homage to our roots and look towards a bright future throughout the course of the 2018-19 season.
We’ll take you back in time, re-living history ranging from our inaugural season in 1989, to the Heart and Hustle years, to our NBA Finals runs, and all the moments of Pure Magic along the way.
Get ready for a year-long celebration!
Classic Edition Jersey
Go back in time with this throwback design that replicates the jerseys worn from 1994 to 1998.
This jersey defined pinstripes as a core uniform look for the Magic, which still remains today. See the team wear these Classic jerseys in select games this season.
Be part of this special season of celebration!
Full Season Pass
Only $12 Per Game
- Enjoy our greatest value for Florida residents
- Experience different seats for each game during 2018-19
- Manage your pass using the Orlando Magic app