2020 NBA Draft Team-by-Team Preview: Western Conference

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs have been involved in two of the most significant draft night swaps in NBA history. The first one, which occurred in 1998, was one of the most lopsided deals of all time. Dallas acquired Dirk Nowitzki and Pat Garrity, the No. 9 and No. 19 picks respectively, from Milwaukee in exchange for Robert Traylor, the No. 6 pick. Then in 2018, the Mavs traded Trae Young, the No. 5 pick, and a 2019 pick, which Atlanta used to take Cam Reddish, to the Hawks for Luka Doncic, the No. 3 selection. This year, Dallas has the 18th pick. Assuming it stays in that slot, it could go in a number of different directions. Many feel the Mavs will look to bolster their frontline, especially if Kristaps Porzingis, who recently had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, misses time at the start of next season.

