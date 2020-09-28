2020 NBA Draft Prospects: Small Forwards

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen analyzes 10 of the most intriguing small forwards in the 2020 draft. The players listed are in alphabetical order by their last name. Click through this slideshow for full analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Deni Avdija

Is Avdija going to be the next great point forward in the NBA? That’s what many observers think, as his vision, instincts and playmaking are off the charts. A player the 6-foot-9 Israeli compares to is former Orlando Magic great Hedo Turkoglu. It’s unknown whether Avdija, just 19 years old, can develop into a premier scorer, though. Unlike Luka Doncic, who some have compared him to, Avdija doesn’t have outstanding footwork or balance, which makes it tougher for him to create his own shots or make difficult ones (like step-back jumpers). He runs the pick-and-roll well, which Turkoglu was amazing at, but he’s definitely more effective passing out of them than scoring. His outside shooting is a work in progress, too, as he didn’t shoot it well from distance for Maccabi Tel Aviv this past season. But, his versatility is so unique that whichever team selects him can plug him into any role and he will make it work. He’s excellent in transition (will often grab rebound and push the ball); he’s comfortable spotting up on the perimeter when he’s playing off the ball; he can post up against smaller defenders; defensively he’s tough and fearless (kind of like Dario Saric).

