2020 NBA Draft Prospects: Shooting Guards

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen analyzes 10 of the most intriguing shooting guards in the 2020 draft. The players listed are in alphabetical order by their last name. Click through this slideshow for full analysis.

Desmond Bane

Nobody in the Big 12 had a better 3-point percentage or made more triples in 2019-20 than TCU’s Bane, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound four-year college player. Most observers believe he and Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith are the two best pure outside shooters in this draft, although Stanford’s Tyrell Terry and Florida State’s Devin Vassell are also in that conversation. While his 3-point shooting is his calling card, the 22-year-old Bane does a good job attacking the basket when defenders make hard close-outs on him. He’s an underrated playmaker, too. The big concern on Bane, despite having a good height for a perimeter-oriented player, is that his wingspan is only 6-foot-4, which could minimize his defensive impact. Eric Gordon is a fair comparison for Bane, who like the Houston Rockets sharpshooter was also raised in Indiana.

