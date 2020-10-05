2020 NBA Draft Prospects: Power Forwards

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen analyzes 10 of the most intriguing power forwards in the 2020 draft. The players listed are in alphabetical order by their last name. Click through this slideshow for full analysis.

Precious Achiuwa

The NBA player Achiuwa, a 6-foot-9, 225-pounder out of Memphis, compares to the most is Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell, the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year. One of the reasons for that is the energy Achiuwa plays with, which is largely what makes Harrell so impactful. Achiuwa, who averaged 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks during his one and only season in college, hustles for every loose ball and is relentless on the offensive glass. He is fearless when he looks to attack, and he is very good rolling to the basket and finishing. Another player the former Montverde Academy star plays a bit like is Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, although Achiuwa is definitely slightly more athletic. Like Turner, the Port Harcourt, Nigeria native has great timing when he rises to block or alter shots.

