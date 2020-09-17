2020 NBA Draft Prospects: Point Guards

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen analyzes 10 of the most intriguing point guards in the 2020 draft. The players listed are in alphabetical order by their last name. Click through this slideshow for full analysis.

Cole Anthony

A shoot-first point guard – that’s Anthony in a nutshell, at least based on what he showed in his one year at UNC. Among all the players on this list, none are better at creating shots for themselves than the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, whose dad, Greg, played in the NBA and is currently a TNT and NBA TV commentator. Interestingly, Anthony plays a lot like last year’s UNC product, Coby White, who had a solid rookie season with the Chicago Bulls. Anthony has a host of moves that he uses to generate space in the half-court as he’s searching for his sweet spots. He’s extremely creative with the ball in his hands, as his versatile scoring arsenal makes it very difficult for defenders to predict where he’s going and when he’s going to rise for his shot. Being able to score from all three levels is a major plus, too, although he was very erratic in college as he made just 38 percent of his shots. Another player the 20-year-old compares to is Jamal Murray, as like the Denver Nuggets star Anthony is very comfortable in pick-and-roll situations and changes speeds and directions well as he’s moving.

