2020 NBA Draft Prospects: Best Defenders

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen analyzes 10 of the best defenders in the 2020 draft. The players listed are in alphabetical order by their last name. Click through this slideshow for full analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Udoka Azubuike

Azubuike, who played four years at Kansas, is a defensive-minded big with good feet, instincts and timing. At 7-feet, 270 pounds, he is one of the few players in this draft that can do all of the following: defend in space, limit opponents in pick-and-roll, guard the post, and protect the rim. Rebounding is another area he excels at, as he averaged 10.5 boards during his senior season. He was so dominant on defense in 2019-20 that he was named college basketball’s Defensive Player of the Year. Clearly, it’s the other end of the floor where he is extremely limited. Aside from scoring on putbacks and dunks off rolls inside, Azubuike doesn’t possess any real concrete skills. He’s also a very poor free throw shooter, making just 41.6 percent of his attempts from the stripe during his college career.

