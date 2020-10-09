2020 NBA Draft Team-by-Team Preview: Eastern Conference

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen previews each Eastern Conference team ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft. Click through this slideshow for full analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks had the 28th worst defensive rating in 2019-20, so with their sixth overall pick many believe they will select a defensive-oriented player. Many mock drafts have Atlanta choosing Auburn’s Isaac Okoro, arguably the most versatile defender in this draft, while Florida State’s Devin Vassell and USC’s Onyeka Okongwu are two others who could draw interest from the Hawks because of their defensive capabilities. Something else missing from Atlanta’s roster is a secondary playmaker. The Hawks this past season relied almost exclusively on Trae Young, who had the NBA’s fourth highest usage rate, to orchestrate the offense. Players such as Israel’s Deni Avdija and Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton could make sense for the Hawks if they want to add another elite playmaker.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>