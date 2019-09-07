2019 FIBA World Cup: Fournier vs. Lithuania

As he’s done so often throughout his basketball career, both in the NBA and in international competition, Evan Fournier came up clutch when his team needed him most.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pounder, who finished with a game-high 24 points, connected on a go-ahead floater with 53 seconds remaining, as France guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals at the 2019 FIBA World Cup with its 78-75 victory over Lithuania on Saturday.

Fournier’s other big shot came with 3:33 left when he put France back in front with a driving layup. Nando de Colo also had a couple of huge buckets for the French, who led by as many as 17, including a fadeaway jumper that put France up three with 15 seconds remaining.

Lithuania had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Jonas Maciulis missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds.

The Lithuanians were led by Jonas Valanciunas, who tallied 18 points and eight rebounds.

Although they’ve already advanced to the final phase of the tournament, France will still play Australia, which also clinched its spot in the quarterfinals, to determine seeding. That contest is scheduled for Monday at 8 a.m. ET.