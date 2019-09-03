2019 FIBA World Cup: Fournier vs. Jordan

France, behind Rudy Gobert’s double-double and Evan Fournier’s aggressiveness in limited minutes, advanced to the second round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup with its 103-64 victory over Jordan in Group G action on Tuesday.

Fournier, fresh off a spectacular performance against Germany in the prior game, was on the floor for only 18 minutes, scoring 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

Up only three with a little over three minutes left in the second quarter, the French pulled away with a 14-0 run to close out the first half. France, which won the bronze medal at the last World Cup in 2014, shot 59 percent from the field on the night and made 12 of its 19 attempts from beyond the arc.

Nando de Colo, the only French player who played in at least 25 minutes, led France with 19 points, while Frank Ntilikina chipped in with 12.

After wrapping up first round pool play against the Dominican Republic, which stunned Germany earlier in the day, on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, France will play both Australia and Lithuania in Group L of the second round. The top two teams from that group will advance to the quarterfinals in the final phase of the tournament.