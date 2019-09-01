2019 FIBA World Cup: Fournier vs. Germany

Evan Fournier, one of the NBA’s most clutch players last season, buried a step-back baseline jumper with 32 seconds left and a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining to help France defeat Germany, 78-74, on Sunday at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pounder finished with a game-high 26 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 7-of-9 from the free throw line. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out three assists, including one to fellow NBA star Rudy Gobert with 1:46 remaining that gave the French a five-point advantage.

France, which earned some revenge from its 2017 EuroBasket loss to Germany in the Round of 16, jumped out to a 14-0 lead and led by as many as 24. The one other French player who scored in double figures besides Fournier was Amath M’Baye, who posted 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Gobert, the reigning back-to-back NBA Defensive Player of the Year, swatted away five shots for France, which plays Jordan on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Johannes Voigtmann led the Germans with 25 points, while Dennis Schroder scored 23. France, which won the bronze in the 2014 World Cup, held Germany to just 36 percent shooting.

Fournier, who is getting ready to begin his sixth season with the Magic, made two game-winning buzzer beaters last season and connected on a few other clutch shots, including a go-ahead dunk in the late stages of Orlando’s playoff-clinching victory over Boston in the next-to-last-game of the year.