2019 FIBA World Cup: Fournier vs. Dominican Republic

France will head into the second round undefeated after routing the Dominican Republic, 90-56, on Thursday at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

Evan Fournier, who is getting ready to start his sixth season with the Magic and eighth in the NBA, posted 10 points, two rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.

The French, who never trailed and led by as many as 38, shot 57 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc. Nando de Colo led four French players in double figures with 15 points, while Rudy Gobert scored 13 and Mathias Lessort chipped in with 11.

One of the teams France will play in the next phase of the tournament is Lithuania, the country the French defeated in the third-place game at the 2014 World Cup. The other country France will play in Group L is Australia, which, like France, went unbeaten in the first round. Prior to the start of this year’s World Cup, the Australians won an exhibition game against the United States.

The Dominican Republic, which stunned Germany in its prior game, also advanced to the second round. Results from the first round carry over to the second. France, with a better point differential than Australia, currently sits in the top spot in the group.